Subscribers
April 04, 2023

Youthful exuberance: Cameron Drummond reviews the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland’s Usher Hall concert

Before the Celtic Connections Festival this year, my only experience listening to the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, or the NYPB, had been various YouTube and social media clips. I cannot quite believe that this concert, named 20 Years Young, has come around so soon, celebrating a significant milestone in the project's journey.
To access this content, you must purchase a subscription.

Subscribers

Related

See also
News
March 28, 2023
Balmoral Schools take a novel approach to EUSPBA scholarships
Features
March 27, 2023
A conversation with Ally the Piper, the world’s most famous piping performer – Part 2
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?