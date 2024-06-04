Zephan Knichel, Greighlan Crossing on top at Bellingham

Bellingham, Washington – June 1, 2024 – The weather at the Bellingham Highland Games was cool and rainy, and 10 bands and 69 soloists competed. Some commented that the event felt much like a smaller games in Scotland. The venue at Blaine Marine Park, right on the water at Semiahmoo Bay, made for a scenic backdrop.

Greighlan Crossing won both Grade 3 band competitions, which were the top contested events, and Zephan Knichel had the overall best day in the Open solo piping, winning the MSR and placing second in the Piobaireachd.

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

1st Cascadia

Judges: David Hilder, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Dan Diessner (ensemble)

MSR

1st Cascadia

Judges: David Hilder, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Dan Diessner (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Keith Highlanders

Judges: David Hilder, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Dan Diessner (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Keith Highlanders

Judges: David Hilder, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Colin Berta (ensemble)

Grade 4

MSR

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Portland Metro Youth

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

4th Kenmore & District

5th Keith Highlanders 4

Judges: Colin Berta, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Medley

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Portland Metro Youth

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

4th Keith Highlanders 4

5th Kenmore & District

Judges: Andrew Lee, Colin Berta (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Dan Diessner (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set

1st Kenmore & District 5

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Judges: Dan Diessner, David Hilder (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Andrew Lee (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Matt Turnbull, Seattle

4th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Sandy Adams, Vancouver

Judge: Dan Diessner

MSR

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Jamie Kubasiewicz, Vancouver

5th Sandy Adams

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 1

MSR

1st Jeff Rowell

2nd Liam Boyle

3rd Liam Forrest

4th Jack Martin

5th Malachi Wonder

Judge: David Hilder

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jeff Rowell

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Liam Boyle

4th Aiden Fowler

5th Liam Forrest

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Ian Coletti

Grade 2

MSR

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Marcus Range

4th Ian MacPhail

5th Alex Evans

6th Brittany Crooks

Judge: Andrew Lee

Jig

1st Alex Evans

2nd Marcus Range

3rd Ian MacPhail

4th Jon Scott

5th Grace Barnes

6th Alexandra Lye

Judge: Ian Coletti

Grade 3

6/8 March

1st Kevin Maloney

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Garrett Bargabos

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Duncan MacLeod

6th Andrew Moore

Judge: Andrew Lee

Jig

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Peter Rolstad

4th Andrew Moore

5th Garrett Bargabos

6th Jacob Robertson

Judge: Colin Berta

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Keelan Allen

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Logan Gillespie

4th Gavin Calder

5th Eden Svangtun

6th Keira Maloney

Judge: Colin Berta

6/8 March

1st Eden Svangtun

2nd Gavin Calder

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Gavin Syme

5th Keira Maloney

6th Keelan Allen

Judge: Ian Coletti

Grade 5

6/8 March

1st Joe Williamson

2nd Adelynn Williams

3rd Zachary Robertson

4th Evan Markus

5th Keefe McWilliams

Judge: Dan Diessner

Slow Air

1st Joe Williamson

2nd Evan Markus

3rd Ella Durning

4th Keefe McWilliams

5th Chris Stockmar

6th Zachary Robertson

Judge: Colin Berta

Adult

2/4 March

Judge: David Hilder

1st Doug Gardner

2nd John MacCallum

3rd Sean Maloney

6/8 March

Judge: Dan Diessner

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Steve Barnes

3rd John MacCallum

4th Deborah Cole

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Amanda Colwell

Judge: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Amanda Colwell

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 1

MSR

1st Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 2

MSR

1st Hope Barnes

Judge: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Hope Barnes

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Gregor Merry

6/8 March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Jayce Edetsberger

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 4

2/4 March

Judge: Gregor Merry

1st Gabriel Evans

2nd Samuel Lawler

3rd Aiden Huston

Judge: Gregor Merry

6/8 March

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Gabriel Evans

Judge: Gregor Merry

Tenor

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Gregor Merry

MSR

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Gregor Merry

Novice

2/4 March

1st Sierra Ferrell

Judge: Gregor Merry

