Zephan Knichel, Greighlan Crossing on top at Bellingham
Bellingham, Washington – June 1, 2024 – The weather at the Bellingham Highland Games was cool and rainy, and 10 bands and 69 soloists competed. Some commented that the event felt much like a smaller games in Scotland. The venue at Blaine Marine Park, right on the water at Semiahmoo Bay, made for a scenic backdrop.
Greighlan Crossing won both Grade 3 band competitions, which were the top contested events, and Zephan Knichel had the overall best day in the Open solo piping, winning the MSR and placing second in the Piobaireachd.
Bands
Grade 2
Medley
1st Cascadia
Judges: David Hilder, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Dan Diessner (ensemble)
MSR
1st Cascadia
Judges: David Hilder, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Dan Diessner (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Keith Highlanders
Judges: David Hilder, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Dan Diessner (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Keith Highlanders
Judges: David Hilder, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Colin Berta (ensemble)
Grade 4
MSR
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Portland Metro Youth
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
4th Kenmore & District
5th Keith Highlanders 4
Judges: Colin Berta, Andrew Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Medley
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Portland Metro Youth
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
4th Keith Highlanders 4
5th Kenmore & District
Judges: Andrew Lee, Colin Berta (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Dan Diessner (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set
1st Kenmore & District 5
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Judges: Dan Diessner, David Hilder (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Andrew Lee (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia
2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd Matt Turnbull, Seattle
4th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
5th Sandy Adams, Vancouver
Judge: Dan Diessner
MSR
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Jamie Kubasiewicz, Vancouver
5th Sandy Adams
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 1
MSR
1st Jeff Rowell
2nd Liam Boyle
3rd Liam Forrest
4th Jack Martin
5th Malachi Wonder
Judge: David Hilder
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jeff Rowell
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Liam Boyle
4th Aiden Fowler
5th Liam Forrest
6th Malachi Wonder
Judge: Ian Coletti
Grade 2
MSR
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Evan Jamieson
3rd Marcus Range
4th Ian MacPhail
5th Alex Evans
6th Brittany Crooks
Judge: Andrew Lee
Jig
1st Alex Evans
2nd Marcus Range
3rd Ian MacPhail
4th Jon Scott
5th Grace Barnes
6th Alexandra Lye
Judge: Ian Coletti
Grade 3
6/8 March
1st Kevin Maloney
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth
3rd Garrett Bargabos
4th Jayne Ferlitsch
5th Duncan MacLeod
6th Andrew Moore
Judge: Andrew Lee
Jig
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Truin Tomasetti
3rd Peter Rolstad
4th Andrew Moore
5th Garrett Bargabos
6th Jacob Robertson
Judge: Colin Berta
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Keelan Allen
2nd Gavin Syme
3rd Logan Gillespie
4th Gavin Calder
5th Eden Svangtun
6th Keira Maloney
Judge: Colin Berta
6/8 March
1st Eden Svangtun
2nd Gavin Calder
3rd Sean Underwood
4th Gavin Syme
5th Keira Maloney
6th Keelan Allen
Judge: Ian Coletti
Grade 5
6/8 March
1st Joe Williamson
2nd Adelynn Williams
3rd Zachary Robertson
4th Evan Markus
5th Keefe McWilliams
Judge: Dan Diessner
Slow Air
1st Joe Williamson
2nd Evan Markus
3rd Ella Durning
4th Keefe McWilliams
5th Chris Stockmar
6th Zachary Robertson
Judge: Colin Berta
Adult
2/4 March
Judge: David Hilder
1st Doug Gardner
2nd John MacCallum
3rd Sean Maloney
6/8 March
Judge: Dan Diessner
1st Doug Gardner
2nd Steve Barnes
3rd John MacCallum
4th Deborah Cole
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Amanda Colwell
Judge: Gregor Merry
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Amanda Colwell
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 1
MSR
1st Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Gregor Merry
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 2
MSR
1st Hope Barnes
Judge: Gregor Merry
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Hope Barnes
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Max Fenwick
Judge: Gregor Merry
6/8 March
1st Max Fenwick
2nd Jayce Edetsberger
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 4
2/4 March
Judge: Gregor Merry
1st Gabriel Evans
2nd Samuel Lawler
3rd Aiden Huston
Judge: Gregor Merry
6/8 March
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Reilly Svangtun
3rd Gabriel Evans
Judge: Gregor Merry
Tenor
Intermediate
6/8 March
1st Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Gregor Merry
MSR
1st Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Gregor Merry
Novice
2/4 March
1st Sierra Ferrell
Judge: Gregor Merry
