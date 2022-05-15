Zephan Knichel wins sixth annual Boney Invitational

Vancouver – May 14, 2022 – The Boney Music Memorial Invitational Piping Competition & Recital returned to in-person format at the Scottish Cultural Centre, and ultimately Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, emerged as the winner. Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia, was second.

Also competing were Gordon Conn, Alberta; Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; and Jori Chisholm, Seattle.

The five judges were in the audience, but not known to the players, who played a medley of largely their own choosing.

The event was started in 2016 by renowned British Columbia piper Andrew Bonar, who succumbed to cancer in 2017. The competition raises funds for brain cancer research for the British Columbia Cancer Foundation and Agency.

Andrew Bonar’s 14-year-old son Cameron, a fast-rising star on the Pacific coast piping scene, gave a special guest performance, and British Columbia Pipers Association director and executive director of ScotFestBC Mike Chisholm was the emcee.

Last year’s event continued in an online non-competition fundraising format that raised nearly $2,800.

If you would like to donate to the BC Cancer Foundation, please go here.