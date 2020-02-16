Bevan wins fifth annual Boney Music Memorial Invitational

Vancouver, British Columbia – February 15, 2020 – Alan Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was the winner of “Boney V,” the newly coined term for the 5th annual Boney Music Memorial Invitational Piping Competition & Recital, held in the Anderson Room of the historic Seaforth Armoury, the home of many BC Pipers’ Association competitions decades ago.

1st Alan Bevan

2nd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

Also competing were Gordon Conn, Alberta, and Jori Chisholm, Seattle. James Beaumont was unable to attend due to road conditions in the BC Interior. The judges were in the audience, but not known to the players, who played a medley of largely their own choosing.

The event was started in 2016 by renowned British Columbia piper Andrew Bonar, who succumbed to cancer in 2017, and this year’s contest raised more than $2,800 for brain cancer research for the British Columbia Cancer Foundation and Agency, over $500 of which was donated from viewers watching the event online on the BC Pipers’ Association’s (BCPA) Facebook page.

The BC Pipers’ Association continued the event that BCPA Life Member Andrew Bonar began in 2016 to utilize piping to further advance charitable causes. A standing room crowd of over 100 people attended the event and a peak of 72 people watched online, the third year the event was livestreamed.

In tribute to the host Seaforth Highlanders of Canada, before the results were announced all five pipers gave an impromptu performance of “Cabar Feidh” and “The Black Bear,” both regimental tunes of Seaforths.

Terry Lee, handled the Master of Ceremonies duties and Nurse Practitioner Rosemary Cashman of the BC Cancer Neuro-oncology Team and a nurse who cared for Andrew Bonar during his treatment spoke on the challenges in treatment advances for brain cancer and how donations support important research and therapy.

BCPA Board of Director member Jessica Reid handled the event preparations and donations aspects of the event, BCPA Chief Steward Lynn Bullis handled the competition side, and Mike Chisholm and Rob MacNeil handled the live-stream and its online chat.

Donations to the Boney Music Memorial Fund, which helps support the event and other causes that were dear to Andrew Bonar can be made here.

pipes|drums made a monetary contribution to the BC Cancer Foundation in Andrew Bonar’s memory, and sponsored the event with paid advertising support.

