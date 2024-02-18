2024 Metro Cup Champion: Alex Gandy

Newark, New Jersey – February 17, 2024 – Dartmouth, Nova Scotia’s Alex Gandy won the 2024 Metro Cup Solo Piping Championship held at the Holiday Inn Newark Airport Hotel, gaining the prize by winning the Piobaireachd event and finishing third in the freestyle Medley competition. Gandy received a total of US$2,400 for his success, with the champion receiving an additional $1,000. It was his first time winning the event after finishing second no fewer than four times.

The competition is part of a full day of events put on by the Metro Branch of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association.

Costs are offset by some of the competitors sponsored by local pipe bands to run a workshop for their members. It was the first time the event was held in two years due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Gandy, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain” (US$1000)

2nd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey ($600)

3rd Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC ($400)

4th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia ($200)

5th Glenn Brown, Glasgow ($100)

Judges: Jimmy Bell, Jim McGillivray, Bob Worrall

Medley

1st Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland ($1000)

2nd Bruce Gandy ($600)

3rd Alex Gandy ($400)

4th Nick Hudson, Houston ($200)

5th Andrew Hayes, Ottawa ($100)

Judges: Jimmy Bell, Jim McGillivray, Bob Worrall

Also competing: Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis.