2025 Northern Meeting: a preview

One-hundred-eighty-four years ago the first Northern Meeting was held in Inverness, making it the longest-running solo piping competition in the world.

The 2025 edition will be held on Thursday, September 10th, and Friday, September 11th, at its familiar Eden Court Theatre venue on the west bank of the River Ness.

About 75 of the world’s top solo pipers will compete for some of the biggest prizes in non-invitational competition, with the marquee events being the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal, the Clasp for previous winners of the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal, and the Silver Star March Strathspey & Reel. The winner of each will earn an invitation to the 2025 Glenfiddich Championships on October 25th in Blair Atholl, Scotland.

Steven Leask, who won the other Highland Society of London Gold Medal at the 2025 Argyllshire Gathering, will go for the rare “double” – winning both in the same year – a feat accomplished only 12 times since the Argyllshire Gathering started in 1871.

Here are the lists in alphabetical order of those entered for each senior event.

Thursday

Highland Society of London Gold Medal (limited to 25 pipers as chosen by a committee)

Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland

Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Steven Leask, Glasgow

Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Cameron MacDougall, South Orange, New Jersey

Angus MacPhee, Inverness

Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Sarah Muir, Glasgow

John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland

Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis, Missouri

Willie Rowe, Marton, New Zealand

Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

Calum Watson, Edinburgh

Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Judges: Robert Barnes, Ronnie McShannon, A. John Wilson

Silver Medal (limited to 25 pipers as chosen by a committee)

Joe Biggs, Ajax, Ontario

Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

Keith Bowes, Erskine, Scotland

Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

Kyle Cameron, Rosemarkie, Scotland

Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

John Dew, Glasgow

Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario

Bobby Durning, Carrolton, Texas

Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Burrelton, Scotland

Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland

Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, New Zealand

Zephan Knickel, Lynwood, Washington

Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland

Ross Miller, Glasgow

Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Campbell Wilson, Czech Republic

Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Patricia Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon

Silver Star Former Winners’ MSR (for winners of the A-Grade MSR)

Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Ben Duncan

Brendon Eade

Alex Gandy

Andrew Hayes, Ottawa

Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

Nick Hudson, Houston

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand

Judges: Michael Grey, Bruce Hitchings, Iain MacFadyen

Friday

Clasp (for winners of at least one of the two Highland Society of London Gold Medals)

Chris Armstrong

Callum Beaumont

Glenn Brown

Cameron Drummond

Jamie Forrester

Andrew Hayes, Ottawa

Alasdair Henderson

Nick Hudson

Finlay Johnston

Jack Lee

Stuart Liddell

Angus D. MacColl

Ian K MacDonald

Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh

Roddy MacLeod

Willie McCallum

Connor Sinclair

Innes Smith, Glasgow

Iain Speirs

Greg Wilson

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald

A-Grade MSR (reserved for pipers with an A light music CPA grading)

Cameron Bonar

Calum Brown

Glenn Brown

Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

Sandy Cameron

Greig Canning

Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

John Dew

Andrew Donlon

Mike Fitzhenry

Jamie Forrester

Bill Geddes, Dumfries, Scotland

Steven Gray

Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

Liam Kernaghan

Steven Leask

Angus J. MacColl

Cameron MacDougall

Cameron May

Ben McClamrock

Peter McGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland

James McHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Sean McKeown

Ashley McMichael

Derek Midgley

Sarah Muir

Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland

John Mulhearn

William Rowe

Connor Sinclair

Innes Smith

Darach Urquhart

Calum Watson

Brodie Watson-Massey

Campbell Wilson

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Iain MacFadyen, A. John Wilson

B-Grade MSR (reserved for pipers with a B light music CPA grading)

Joe Biggs

Keith Bowes

Ruairidh Brown

Alastair Brown, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Kyle Cameron

Callum Carn

Kristopher Coyle, Northern Ireland

Jacob Dicker

Piers Dover, New Zealand

Bobby Durning

Jamie Elder

Andrew Ferguson

Eddie Gaul

Norman Gillies, Edinburgh

Andrew Hall, Glasgow

Eireann Iannetta-MacKay

Luke Kennedy

Zephan Knickel

Anna Kummerlöw

Dan Lyden

Cameron MacLeod, Glasgow

Angus MacPhee

Scott McCaskill, Kelty, Scotland

James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland

Ross Miller

Dan Nevans, Barnhill, Scotland

Liam Nicolson, Sydney

Matt Pantaleoni

Ryan Praskovich, Pittsburgh

Jonathon Simpson

Callum Wynd

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt, Roddy Livingstone

Premier/A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (for pipers graded Premier or A by the CPA)

Chris Armstrong

Cameron Bonar

Calum Brown

Gordon Bruce

Sandy Cameron

Greig Canning

Andrew Carlisle

John Dew

Andrew Donlon

Cameron Drummond

Ben Duncan

Brendon Eade

Mike Fitzhenry

Jamie Forrester

Alex Gandy

Bill Geddes

Steven Gray

Andrew Hayes

Jenny Hazzard

Alasdair Henderson

Nick Hudson

Liam Kernaghan

Steven Leask

Stuart Liddell

Angus D. MacColl

Iain K. MacDonald

Cameron MacDougall

Peter MacGregor, Dunfermline

Roddy MacLeod

Cameron May

Ben McClamrock

James McHattie

Sean McKeown

Ashley McMichael

Derek Midgley

Sarah Muir

Craig Muirhead

John Mulhearn

William Rowe

Innes Smith

Iain Speirs

Darach Urquhart

Calum Watson

Brodie Watson-Massey

Greg Wilson

Campbell Wilson

Judges: Robert Barnes, Michael Grey, Patricia Henderson

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

Joe Biggs

Keith Bowes

Alastair Brown

Ruairidh Brown

Kyle Cameron

Callum Carn

Kristopher Coyle

Jacob Dicker

Piers Dover

Bobby Durning

Jamie Elder

Andrew Ferguson

Edward Gaul

Norman Gillies

Andrew Hall

Eireann Iannetta-MacKay

Luke Kennedy

Zephan Knickel

Anna Kummerlöw

Dan Lyden

Cameron MacLeod

Angus MacPhee

Scott McCaskill

James McPetrie

Ross Miller

Dan Nevans

Liam Nicolson

Matt Pantaleoni

Ryan Praskovich

Jonathon Simpson

Callum Wynd

Judges: Euan Anderson, Bruce Hitchings

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2025 Northern Meeting as they become available.