2025 Skagit Games increase prizing to >US$30k; features Beaumont, Liddell, McCallum concert

The 29th Skagit Valley Highland Games & Celtic Festival in Mount Vernon, Washington, is upping the total prize money for solo piping and drumming, quartet, fanfare and pipe band competitions to more than US$30,000 over the July 11-13 weekend at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.

Not only that, but the organizers are flying in virtuoso Scottish pipers Callum Beaumont, Stuart Liddell and Willie McCallum for a Glenfiddich Champions Night concert on July 11th at the Littlefield Celtic Center in Mount Vernon, open to all piping enthusiasts for free. The three multi-winners of the Glenfiddich Championship will stick around to judge events over the weekend.

The second annual Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping Competition for solo pipers accredited at the Open/Professional, Grade 1 or Grade 2 levels will be on July 12th. Each piper has to deliver a max-five-minute set of whatever they like, provided it includes at least one tune by Duncan, regarded as one of history’s most creative composers of Highland bagpipe music. Sponsored and endorsed by the Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust, first-through-fifth prizes are $500, $350, $200, $100, and $50.

The Skagit Games reflect the strong legacy of the late Skye Richendrfer, one of the Pacific Northwest’s greatest movers and shakers in piping, drumming, and Celtic arts. The second annual Skye Memorial Jig Competition will be held on July 13th for Open/Professional pipers. The prize money will be the same as that of the Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping Competition.

While there are plenty of traditional piping and drumming competitions, the Skagit Games emphasize creativity, performance, and entertainment. Events are held on a large outdoor stage to large audiences.