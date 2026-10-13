2026 Lochnell Champion: Thomas Fallon

Lochnell Castle, Argyll, Scotland – October 10, 2026 – With a second in the Piobaireachd and a third in the MSR, Thomas Fallon of Edinburgh won the 2026 Lochnell Championship at the annual invitational competition organized by the Argyllshire Gathering Trust. Eight pipers competed at the event.

Magnus Stone of Natick, Massachusetts, won the Piobaireachd with “Lament for the Earl of Antrim,” receiving the £120 first prize and the Jimmy McIntosh MBE Memorial Trophy, presented by Joyce McIntosh in memory of the former Argyllshire Gathering Gold Medallist and renowned teacher.

Chris McCartan, Lochgilphead, Scotland, took the March, Strathspey & Reel, receiving £120 and the William McCallum Sr. Memorial Trophy, presented by McCallum Bagpipes in memory of the Campbeltown piping enthusiast and supporter.

For his overall championship, Fallon received £200, the Lochnell Championship Cup and a Bronze Star presented by the Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society.

The competition concluded with all eight competitors playing “The Argyllshire Gathering” together in the castle grounds, overlooking Benderloch.

Piobaireachd

1st Magnus Stone, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

2nd Thomas Fallon, “The Rout of Glenfruin”

3rd Liam Nicolson, “The King’s Taxes”

4th Malachi Johannsen, “MacLeod of Raasay’s Salute”

Judges: Jack Taylor, Angus D. MacColl, Robert Wallace

MSR

1st Chris McCartan

2nd Kyle Cameron, Glasgow

3rd Thomas Fallon

4th Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland

Judges: Jack Taylor, Angus D. MacColl, Robert Wallace

Douglas Baird, Torphichen, Scotland, also competed.