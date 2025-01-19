78th Highlanders on hiatus for 2025

After an unsuccessful search for a new lead-drummer, the Grade 1 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, have decided to go on hiatus for the 2025 competition year

“It is disappointing to announce that the band board and membership have agreed that the main option for us currently is to take a hiatus and regroup in the fall,” Pipe-Major Alex Gandy said. “We very thankfully had a lot of interest in filling the lead drummer position, but unfortunately weren’t able to make it work out at this time.”

The band launched a search for a new lead-drummer in early December 2024 following the departure of Tom Cuming, who elected to step away after three seasons for personal reasons.

After many solid performances at the World Championships, the band has not attended the event since 2017, mainly due to family, vacation, career, and school challenges for the playing members.

The 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) absence and the previous downgrading of City of Dunedin by both the RSPBA and EUSPBA reduce the number of active Grade 1 bands worldwide to 18, and only three in North America: Canada’s Simon Fraser University, the 78th Frasers Highlanders, and St. Thomas Alumni in the United States.

“The aspects outside of our control regrettably held more weight than the aspects within our control in the making of our decision.” – Alex Gandy

Gandy confirmed that band members have been told they should feel free to compete elsewhere in 2025.

“They’ve been given the freedom to take the summer off, focus on solo expertise, or join other bands,” he stressed. “Pipe bands are always a volunteer-based organization and, while we are optimistic they will return, a little attrition during times like these is normal.”

Despite occasional challenges with roster numbers, 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) had persevered with musical creativity and consistently competitive performances.

“It’s less than ideal, as a lot of aspects of the band were going better than they have since I took over in September 2011,” Gandy concluded. “The aspects outside of our control regrettably held more weight than the aspects within our control in the making of our decision.”

The news makes it unlikely that Ontario or anywhere in Canada will see any competitive Grade 1 events in 2025.