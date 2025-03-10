94 bands from 144 schools compete at 2025 Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships
Kilmarnock, Scotland—March 9, 2025—A record 94 bands from 144 schools competed at the annual Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships at the William McIlvanney Campus. Sgoil Bhàgh a’Chaisteil from the Isle of Barra won the Freestyle and £2500, the top prize at the event.
The Eilidh MacLeod Endeavour Award for outstanding dedication and resilience was presented to the Lewis & Harris Youth Pipe Band.
The Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust was launched in 2015 to break down barriers to participation by providing free instrument loans, tuition grants, and an internship program. The Trust supports piping students in 27 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.
Freestyle
1st Sgoil Bhàgh a’Chaisteil
2nd Gordonstoun School
3rd Renfrewshire Schools ‘A’
4th Tynecastle Youth & Community
5th Preston Lodge High School
Juvenile
1st George Watson’s College
2nd Dollar Academy
3rd George Heriot’s School
Novice Juvenile A
1st George Watson’s College
2nd Lochgelly High School
3rd North Lanarkshire Schools
4th West Lothian Schools
Novice Juvenile B
1st George Watson’s College
2nd Skye Youth
3rd Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools
4th Merchiston Castle School
Junior A
1st Fettes College
2nd Morrison’s Academy
Junior B
1st Glasgow Academy
2nd High Life Highland
3rd Dumfries & Galloway Schools
4th Gordonstoun School
5th Alford Academy
Junior C
1st = Isle of Arran Music Schools / Kinross-shire Schools
3rd Strathmore Schools
4th Glasgow City Schools
5th James Gillespie’s High School
Quartets
1st East Dunbartonshire Schools
2nd Perth & Kinross Schools
3rd East Renfrewshire Schools
4th Govan Schools Community
5th St Leonards School
