94 bands from 144 schools compete at 2025 Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships

Kilmarnock, Scotland—March 9, 2025—A record 94 bands from 144 schools competed at the annual Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships at the William McIlvanney Campus. Sgoil Bhàgh a’Chaisteil from the Isle of Barra won the Freestyle and £2500, the top prize at the event.

The Eilidh MacLeod Endeavour Award for outstanding dedication and resilience was presented to the Lewis & Harris Youth Pipe Band.

The Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust was launched in 2015 to break down barriers to participation by providing free instrument loans, tuition grants, and an internship program. The Trust supports piping students in 27 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

Freestyle

1st Sgoil Bhàgh a’Chaisteil

2nd Gordonstoun School

3rd Renfrewshire Schools ‘A’

4th Tynecastle Youth & Community

5th Preston Lodge High School

Juvenile

1st George Watson’s College

2nd Dollar Academy

3rd George Heriot’s School

Novice Juvenile A

1st George Watson’s College

2nd Lochgelly High School

3rd North Lanarkshire Schools

4th West Lothian Schools

Novice Juvenile B

1st George Watson’s College

2nd Skye Youth

3rd Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools

4th Merchiston Castle School

Junior A

1st Fettes College

2nd Morrison’s Academy

Junior B

1st Glasgow Academy

2nd High Life Highland

3rd Dumfries & Galloway Schools

4th Gordonstoun School

5th Alford Academy

Junior C

1st = Isle of Arran Music Schools / Kinross-shire Schools

3rd Strathmore Schools

4th Glasgow City Schools

5th James Gillespie’s High School

Quartets

1st East Dunbartonshire Schools

2nd Perth & Kinross Schools

3rd East Renfrewshire Schools

4th Govan Schools Community

5th St Leonards School