Scottish Schools Pipes & Drums Trust pledges nearly 600 sets of pipes to date

Since it started in 2012, the Scottish Schools Pipes & Drums Trust has pledged 567 sets of pipes for lending and loaned 400 instruments to date to deserving pupils whose families aren’t quite ready to take the plunge to make a purchase.

Most recently, Maxi McRobbie, a student at Forthill Primary, and Cameron MacKenzie at Barnhill Primary, both in Dundee, will get bagpipes from the organization. They’re just two of some 35 pupils who so far are receiving pipes in Scotland this year.

Both pipers have been learning with a practice chanter and now transitioning to the pipes, with their eye on joining the ranks of local Juvenile bands.

According to Laura MacLeod, Operations Manager with the Scottish Schools Pipes & Drums Trust, the organization loans about 60 sets each year. Some of the instruments have been donated and other purchased from bagpipe makers with funds donated to the organization.

The registered charity also runs a Music Enterprise Award program in which pipers who have been loaned pipes can raise money through playing at weddings, services, and other performances to save towards the purchase of their own instrument.

McRobbie and MacKenzie’s loaner pipes are dedicated to the late Rory MacPherson, a lifelong piper and tutor, whose friends and family made donations in his memory, so that four sets of pipes could be bought and loaned in perpetuity to generations of pipers.

The Scottish Schools Pipes & Drums Trust also offers cash grants for tuition and band costs, paid trainee internships, and organizes the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships.

