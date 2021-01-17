Scottish Schools Championships gets creative with online rendition of contest

The Scottish Schools Pipes & Drums Trust is pressing ahead with its annual Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships in March, but this year with an all-online approach that encourages contestants to get creative.

Bands will vie for a total prize purse of £2,500, opening the event to a single “innovative Freestyle Class where pipes and drums combine with other instruments and singers to give a modern twist to traditional music.”

“We had cancelled the event for 2021, but then several school tutors contacted us asking for the event to go online to help keep young players focused and give them some fun in lockdown,” competition convenor David Johnston said.

Bands can play whatever they like but must include at least two pipers. Organizers said that practice chanters and e-chanters can be played.

With bands orchestrating, recording, editing and uploading complete performances online, the organizers will be packaged into an online broadcast beginning on March 26th. The general public will be able to vote in a People’s Choice contest on March 28th.

“Amazing music can be created and orchestrated online now using apps, and this competition opens up a worldwide audience for the youngsters,” said the Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ Craig Munroe, who, along with accordionist and presenter of BBC Scotland’s “Take the Floor,” Gary Innes, will be a judge of the event.

Scottish schools with piping and drumming programs need to let the organizers know that they want to participate by February 7th, and final performances need to be uploaded by March 14th.

The Scottish Schools Pipes & Drums Trust offers help and cash grants to councils, schools and parent groups for piping and drumming tuition in Scottish state schools, with more than 3,000 learner pipers and drummers currently benefitting. The organization also operates a significant bagpipe loan program for young Scottish players.

