A quick conversation with Callum Beaumont, 2023 Glenfiddich Champion

Callum Beaumont was 18 when he won the Silver Medal at Oban; 22 when he captured the Highland Society of London Gold Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering. He was 24 when he achieved the Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting, where, the year before, he won his first Clasp. So far, he’s added four more Clasps, his fifth gained only last September, and his first Silver Star MSR.

But, going into this year’s Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championship at the young age of 34, the “pinnacle” of solo piping, as he calls the prize, had eluded him, even after winning the MSR event in 2018 and the Piobaireachd in 2022.

On October 28th, Beaumont achieved that pinnacle when he was announced this year’s champion in an ultra-close competition against nine of the best solo pipers in the world.

Last year, we spoke with Wilie McCallum, perhaps the most successful competitive solo piper of the last 50 years, following his ninth Glenfiddich win, breaking his own long-held record.

Now, we connect with Beaumont on the occasion of his first Glenfiddich win, which is almost sure to be the first of many to come.

We thank Callum Beaumont for taking the time to speak with pipes|drums viewers and readers.

