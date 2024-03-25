After 30-year hiatus Kenny MacLeod emerges to win AD&G Branch competition

Sanquhar, Scotland – March 24, 2024 – Kenny MacLeod is one of few pipers in history to have competed playing a bagpipe they made. At the annual indoor competitions put on by the Ayrshire, Dumfries & Galloway branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, MacLeod joined the likes of John Ban MacKenzie, Robert Reid, Peter Henderson, Brian Donaldson and Jack Lee as he emerged the winner of of the Adult category after a 30-year hiatus from competition.

MacLeod is famous for owning Kilmarnock, Ayrshire-based McCallum Bagpipes, serving as the pipe major of Glasgow Skye Association for many years, and having excellent success in solo competitions in the 1980s and ’90s.

The event gathered a strong entry of solo and band competitors, showcasing the increasing talent of the Ayrshire, Dumfries & Galloway community.

Bands

Grade 2 (medley)

1st Ayr Society

2nd Kilbarchan

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st Ayr Society

2nd Tweedvale (Innerleithen)

3rd Kilbarchan

Grade 4A (MSR)

1st Tweedvale (Innerleithen)

2nd Penicuik & District

3rd Troon Blackrock

Grade 4B (march)

1st 1st Troon Boys Brigade

2nd Barrhead & District

3rd Irvine & District

Solo Piping

Adult

1st Kenny McLeod

2nd Jamie Smith

3rd Scott Garden

Juvenile Open

1st Sam Westerman

2nd Conal Rae

3rd Thomas Mc Bride

Juvenile Piping 1

1st William Gold

Juvenile Piping 2

1st Caelyn Wood

2nd Katyann Thomson

3rd Ethan Campbell Black

Juvenile Piping 3

1st Zac Currie

Practice Chanter

1st Jock Howat

2nd Hamish McPherson

Goose

1st Tom Stark

2nd Eva Gail

3rd McKaylah Wilson

Veteran

1st Neil Hall

2nd John Ferguson

3rd Colin Pryde

Solo Drumming

Snare

Adult

1st Elizabeth Shaw

2nd David Sheridan

3rd Nathaniel Graham

Juvenile

Open

1st Rory Lamont

Juvenile 1

1st Gregor Morrow

Juvenile 2

1st Matthew McIlvanney

2nd Lewis Beacom

3rd Karine Allen

Sticks & Pad

1st Cameron Broddick

2nd George McGartland

3rd Harry Burkinshaw

4th Jamie McIlvanney

Tenor

Adult

1st Heather Allan

2nd Megan Arbuckle

Juvenile

1st Sam Graham

2nd Alan Mc Culloch

3rd Sam McIlvanney