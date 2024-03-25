Results
March 25, 2024

After 30-year hiatus Kenny MacLeod emerges to win AD&G Branch competition

Kenny MacLeod

Sanquhar, Scotland – March 24, 2024 – Kenny MacLeod is one of few pipers in history to have competed playing a bagpipe they made. At the annual indoor competitions put on by the Ayrshire, Dumfries & Galloway branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, MacLeod joined the likes of John Ban MacKenzie, Robert Reid, Peter Henderson, Brian Donaldson and Jack Lee as he emerged the winner of of the Adult category after a 30-year hiatus from competition.

MacLeod is famous for owning Kilmarnock, Ayrshire-based McCallum Bagpipes, serving as the pipe major of Glasgow Skye Association for many years, and having excellent success in solo competitions in the 1980s and ’90s.

The event gathered a strong entry of solo and band competitors, showcasing the increasing talent of the Ayrshire, Dumfries & Galloway community.

Bands
Grade 2 (medley)
1st Ayr Society
2nd Kilbarchan

Grade 3 (MSR)
1st Ayr Society
2nd Tweedvale (Innerleithen)
3rd Kilbarchan

Grade 4A (MSR)
1st Tweedvale (Innerleithen)
2nd Penicuik & District
3rd Troon Blackrock

Grade 4B (march)
1st 1st Troon Boys Brigade
2nd Barrhead & District
3rd Irvine & District

Solo Piping
Adult
1st Kenny McLeod
2nd Jamie Smith
3rd Scott Garden

Juvenile Open
1st Sam Westerman
2nd Conal Rae
3rd Thomas Mc Bride

Juvenile Piping 1
1st William Gold

Juvenile Piping 2
1st Caelyn Wood
2nd Katyann Thomson
3rd Ethan Campbell Black

Juvenile Piping 3
1st Zac Currie

Practice Chanter
1st Jock Howat
2nd Hamish McPherson

Goose
1st Tom Stark
2nd Eva Gail
3rd McKaylah Wilson

Veteran
1st Neil Hall
2nd John Ferguson
3rd Colin Pryde

Solo Drumming
Snare
Adult
1st Elizabeth Shaw
2nd David Sheridan
3rd Nathaniel Graham

Juvenile
Open
1st Rory Lamont

Juvenile 1
1st Gregor Morrow

Juvenile 2
1st Matthew McIlvanney
2nd Lewis Beacom
3rd Karine Allen

Sticks & Pad
1st Cameron Broddick
2nd George McGartland
3rd Harry Burkinshaw
4th Jamie McIlvanney

Tenor
Adult
1st Heather Allan
2nd Megan Arbuckle

Juvenile
1st Sam Graham
2nd Alan Mc Culloch
3rd Sam McIlvanney

 

