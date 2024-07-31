Angus D. MacColl has a picture-perfect day at Arisaig
Arisaig, Scotland – July 31, 2024 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, enjoyed a rare perfect competing day of solo piping at the annual Arisaig Highland Games on the idyllic west coast, in sight of the Sgùrr of Eigg. The elder Angus won all four Senior events against a strong field of 20 other contestants.
For his work, MacColl was awarded the Arisaig Challenge Cup for Piobaireachd, the Neil Smart Trophy for Light Music, and the Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy for best overall.
In the Junior piping for those younger than 18, Seonaidh Forrest won the Cameron-Head Cup after winning both events.
Piobaireachd
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
4th Josh Chandler, Melbourne
45th Louis Davis, Wellington, New Zealand
Judge: Lewis Barclay
2/4 March
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Decker Forrest, Isleornsay, Scotland
3rd Campbell Wilson, New Zealand
4th Angus MacPhee
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow
4th Ally Brown
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Jig
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Cameron May
4th Josh Chandler
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Juniors
2/4 March
1st Seonaidh Forrest
2nd Hugh Anderson
3rd Hamish Defrise
4th Sam Defrise
Strathspey & Reel
1st Seonaidh Forrest
2nd Hugh Anderson
3rd Sam Defrise
4th Hamish Defrise
NO COMMENTS YET