Angus D. MacColl has a picture-perfect day at Arisaig

Arisaig, Scotland – July 31, 2024 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, enjoyed a rare perfect competing day of solo piping at the annual Arisaig Highland Games on the idyllic west coast, in sight of the Sgùrr of Eigg. The elder Angus won all four Senior events against a strong field of 20 other contestants.

For his work, MacColl was awarded the Arisaig Challenge Cup for Piobaireachd, the Neil Smart Trophy for Light Music, and the Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy for best overall.

In the Junior piping for those younger than 18, Seonaidh Forrest won the Cameron-Head Cup after winning both events.

Piobaireachd

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

4th Josh Chandler, Melbourne

45th Louis Davis, Wellington, New Zealand

Judge: Lewis Barclay

2/4 March

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Decker Forrest, Isleornsay, Scotland

3rd Campbell Wilson, New Zealand

4th Angus MacPhee

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & Reel

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow

4th Ally Brown

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Jig

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Cameron May

4th Josh Chandler

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Juniors

2/4 March

1st Seonaidh Forrest

2nd Hugh Anderson

3rd Hamish Defrise

4th Sam Defrise

Strathspey & Reel

1st Seonaidh Forrest

2nd Hugh Anderson

3rd Sam Defrise

4th Hamish Defrise