Angus D. MacColl overall best at scenic Arisaig Games
Arisaig, Scotland – July 27, 2022 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, had the overall most successful day in the senior solo piping events at the Arisaig Highland Games held at Traigh Farm in the scenic village on Scotland’s west coast. Nine turned out for the competitions. MacColl took both the Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy for aggregate success and the Neil Smart Trophy for best in the light music, while Brian Lamond of Dunfermline, Scotland, received the Arisaig Challenge Cup for winning the Piobaireachd event.
Piobaireachd
1st Brian Lamond
2nd Angus D. MacColl
3rd Finlay Cameron
4th Decker Forrest
5th Gregor MacDonald
Judge: Archie MacLean
March
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Finlay Camerona
3rd Brian Lamond
4th Decker Forrest
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Decker Forrest
3rd Finlay Cameron
4th Dan Nevans
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Jig
1st Finlay Cameron
2nd Gregor MacDonald
3rd Angus D. MacColl
4th Dan Nevans
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
NO COMMENTS YET