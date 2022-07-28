Angus D. MacColl overall best at scenic Arisaig Games

Arisaig, Scotland – July 27, 2022 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, had the overall most successful day in the senior solo piping events at the Arisaig Highland Games held at Traigh Farm in the scenic village on Scotland’s west coast. Nine turned out for the competitions. MacColl took both the Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy for aggregate success and the Neil Smart Trophy for best in the light music, while Brian Lamond of Dunfermline, Scotland, received the Arisaig Challenge Cup for winning the Piobaireachd event.

Piobaireachd

1st Brian Lamond

2nd Angus D. MacColl

3rd Finlay Cameron

4th Decker Forrest

5th Gregor MacDonald

Judge: Archie MacLean

March

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Finlay Camerona

3rd Brian Lamond

4th Decker Forrest

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & Reel

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Decker Forrest

3rd Finlay Cameron

4th Dan Nevans

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Jig

1st Finlay Cameron

2nd Gregor MacDonald

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Dan Nevans

Judge: Iain MacFadyen