Results
July 28, 2022

Angus D. MacColl overall best at scenic Arisaig Games

Arisaig, Scotland – July 27, 2022 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, had the overall most successful day in the senior solo piping events at the Arisaig Highland Games held at Traigh Farm in the scenic village on Scotland’s west coast. Nine turned out for the competitions. MacColl took both the Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy for aggregate success and the Neil Smart Trophy for best in the light music, while Brian Lamond of Dunfermline, Scotland, received the Arisaig Challenge Cup for winning the Piobaireachd event.

Brian Lamond with the Arisaig Challenge Cup for winning the Piobaireachd event at the 2022 Arisaig Games.

Piobaireachd
1st Brian Lamond
2nd Angus D. MacColl
3rd Finlay Cameron
4th Decker Forrest
5th Gregor MacDonald
Judge: Archie MacLean

March
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Finlay Camerona
3rd Brian Lamond
4th Decker Forrest
Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Decker Forrest
3rd Finlay Cameron
4th Dan Nevans
Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Jig
1st Finlay Cameron
2nd Gregor MacDonald
3rd Angus D. MacColl
4th Dan Nevans
Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
July 24, 2022
North Stratton takes two in Grade 2 two at Sherwood Park
Results
July 23, 2022
Dr. Lachie Dick has the right prescription for Airth Games
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?