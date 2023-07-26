Fred Morrison takes the aggregate trophy at Arisaig

Arisaig, Scotland – July 26, 2023 – With the striking Sgùrr of Eigg in the distance, Fred Morrison gained the overall Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy as well as the Arisaig Challenge Cup for Piobaireachd at the annual Arisaig Highland Games on Scotland’s spectacular West Highland coast. Angus D. MacColl also had a great day, taking the other two senior solo piping events and the Neil Smart Trophy for Light Music. By winning both events, Ewan Allen won the Cameron-Head Cup for the aggregate award in the Juniors. Eighteen competed in the seniors, and six in the juniors.

Senior (18 and older)

Piobaireachd

1st Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

5th Finlay Frame

Judge: Archie MacLean

2/4 March

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Fred Morrison

3rd Andrew Hall, London

4th Angus MacPhee

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & Reel

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Fred Morrison

3rd Josh Chandler, Australia

4th Angus Smith

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Jig

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Fred Morrison

3rd Hector Munro

4th Calum Dunbar

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Junior (younger than 18)

March

1st Ewan Allen

2nd Seonaidh Forrest

3rd Sam Defrise

4th Callum MacNeil

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ewan Allen

2nd Sam Defrise

3rd Seonaidh Forrest

4th Callum MacNeil

Judge: Iain MacFadyen