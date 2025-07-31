Angus MacPhee, Seonaidh Forrest win the overall trophies at Arisaig 2025

Arisaig, Scotland – July 30, 2025 – With an Sgùrr, the pinnacle of the Inner Hebrides Isle of Eigg, in the distance, Traigh Farm was once again the location for the annual Arisaig Highland Games, where 12 competed in the Senior (18 and older) solo piping events and six in the Juniors.

Angus MacPhee of Inverness enjoyed two firsts and a second prize to gain the Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy for best overall and the Neil Smart Trophy for the aggregate in the light music events.

Seonaidh Forrest of Isleornsay, Isle of Skye, Scotland, won both Junior events to gain the Cameron-Head Cup.

Senior

Piobaireachd (Arisaig Challenge Cup)

1st Angus MacPhee

2nd Martin Kessler, Germany

3rd Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver

4th Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

5th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Judge: Lewis Barclay

2/4 March

1st Angus MacPhee

2nd Decker Forrest, Isleornsay, Isle of Skye, Scotland

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & Reel

1st Andrew Hall, Glasgow

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th Alistair Brown

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Jig

1st Andrew Smith

2nd Jonathon Simpson

3rd Decker Forrest

4th Iain Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Junior

March

1st Seonaidh Forrest

2nd Morla Bruce

3rd Lily Robertson

4th Sam Defrise

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & Reel

1st Seonaidh Forrest

2nd Lily Robertson

3rd Morla Bruce

4th Sam Defrise

Judge: Iain MacFadyen