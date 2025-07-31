Angus MacPhee, Seonaidh Forrest win the overall trophies at Arisaig 2025
Arisaig, Scotland – July 30, 2025 – With an Sgùrr, the pinnacle of the Inner Hebrides Isle of Eigg, in the distance, Traigh Farm was once again the location for the annual Arisaig Highland Games, where 12 competed in the Senior (18 and older) solo piping events and six in the Juniors.
Angus MacPhee of Inverness enjoyed two firsts and a second prize to gain the Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy for best overall and the Neil Smart Trophy for the aggregate in the light music events.
Seonaidh Forrest of Isleornsay, Isle of Skye, Scotland, won both Junior events to gain the Cameron-Head Cup.
Senior
Piobaireachd (Arisaig Challenge Cup)
1st Angus MacPhee
2nd Martin Kessler, Germany
3rd Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver
4th Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland
5th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
Judge: Lewis Barclay
2/4 March
1st Angus MacPhee
2nd Decker Forrest, Isleornsay, Isle of Skye, Scotland
3rd Jonathon Simpson
4th Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Hall, Glasgow
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Jonathon Simpson
4th Alistair Brown
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Jig
1st Andrew Smith
2nd Jonathon Simpson
3rd Decker Forrest
4th Iain Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Junior
March
1st Seonaidh Forrest
2nd Morla Bruce
3rd Lily Robertson
4th Sam Defrise
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Strathspey & Reel
1st Seonaidh Forrest
2nd Lily Robertson
3rd Morla Bruce
4th Sam Defrise
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
