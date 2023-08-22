Argyllshire Gathering at Oban begins series of major solo events in Scotland

The Argyllshire Gathering at Oban, Scotland, was first held in 1871, as a festival of Highland culture and sport run by the region’s gentry, and the solo piping competitions continue to be among the most prestigious in the world.

This year’s piping contests will take place August 23-24, with all of the first day’s events held at indoor venues across the west coast Highland town, and the second day staged outdoors, whatever the weather, at Mossfield Park, with competing pipers voluntarily coming out for the traditional march through the streets, usually ultimately entering the field playing “The Argyllshire Gathering” by the great composer and piper John MacColl. The new Oban Gold Medallist and Silver Medallist typically take the pipe-major and pipe-sergeant’s spots.

The Highland Society of London Gold Medal for piobaireachd is one of two sister contests, the other held at the Northern Meeting at Inverness, Scotland, (this year August 31st and September 1st). The winner of the event secures their place in history, catapulting them to permanent fame and high status in the solo piping world.

The Senior Piobaireachd, like the Clasp at the Northern Meeting, is reserved for those who have won at least one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals. Similarly, the Former Winners MSR is for pipers who have won both the A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel contests (held outdoors on Thursday) at Oban.

All of the non-former winners events are restricted to a select number who get through a stringent review of their recent competition success. Winning the Silver Medal for piobaireachd is by no means a permanent right to compete in the Gold Medal, though it helps a great deal.

Only two women were accepted to compete in the 26-contestant Gold Medal. There are none in the Senior Piobaireachd or Former Winners MSR. The only woman to win one of the Gold Medals so far is Faye Henderson of Kirriemuir, Scotland. No female has ever won both the A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel at Oban or the A-Grade MSR at Inverness.

Eighteen of the total 51 contestants – 16% – in the Gold and Silver Medal piobaireachd contests are from outside of Scotland.

In addition to the Argyllshire Gathering, the next few months will see several elite solo events in Scotland, including the Captain John A. MacLellan Medal (August 26th in Edinburgh), the previously mentioned Northern Meeting, the World Solo Drumming Championships (Glasgow, October 21st), and the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships (October 28th, Blair Atholl).

Here are the orders-of-play for each event:

Here are the orders-of-play for each event:

Wednesday, August 23rd

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

1. Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

2. Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

3. Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

4. Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

5. Darach Urquhart, Bishopbriggs, Scotland

6. Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

7. Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

8. Alastair Lee, Coquitlam, British Columbia

9. Bill Geddes, Glasgow

10. Willie Rowe, Fielding, Manawatu, New Zealand

11. Glenn Brown, Glasgow

12. Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

13. Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

14. John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland

15. Andrea Boyd, Ottawa

16. Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

17. Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland

18. James Duncan MacKenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

19. Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

20. Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

21. Nick Hudson, Houston

22. Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

23. Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

24. Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

25. Andrew Donlan, Washington, DC

26. Innes Smith, Dunblane, Scotland

Senior Piobaireachd (for previous winners of one or both Gold Medals at either Oban or Inverness)

1. Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

2. Craig Sutherland

3. Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

4. Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

5. Willie McCallum, Glasgow

6. Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada

7. Nick Hudson

8. Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

9. Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario

10. Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

11. Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

12. Connor Sinclair

13. Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

14. Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland

15. Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

16. Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

17. Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

18. Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

19. Brian Donaldson, Lexington, Virginia

20. Peter McCalister

21. Alasdair Henderson

22. Glenn Brown

23. Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

24. Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

25. Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Silver Medal

1. Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

2. Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver

3. Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

4. John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

5. Finlay Cameron, Fersit, Scotland

6. Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

7. Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

8. Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

9. Bobby Durning, Carrolton, Texas

10. James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

10. Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

12. Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

13. Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

14. Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

15. Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

16. Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

17. Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

18. Jacob Dicker, Hammond, Ontario

19. Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

20. Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland

21. Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland

22. Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

23. Zephan Knichel, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

24. Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland

25. John Dew, Edinburgh

‍Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel (for previous winners of both the A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel at Oban)

1. Bruce Gandy

2. Fred Morrison

3. Finlay Johnston

4. Willie McCallum

5. Ben Duncan

6. Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland

7. Donald MacPhee

8. Jack Lee, Surrey

9. Connor Sinclair

10. Brian Donaldson

11. Angus J. MacColl

12. Niall Stewart

13. Iain K. MacDonald

14. Angus D. MacColl

15. Alastair Lee, Coquitlam, British Columbia

16. Roddy MacLeod

17. Chris Armstrong

18. Alasdair Henderson

19. Andrew Carlisle

20. Cameron Drummond

21. Sarah Muir

22. Alex Gandy

23. Iain Speirs

24. Cameron MacDougall

25. Glenn Brown

MacGregor Memorial piobaireachd

Heat 1

1. Logie Johnston, Bunessan, Scotland

2. Emma Hill, Oban, Scotland

3. Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

4. Colin Forrest, Mission, British Columbia

5. Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

6. Bobby Allen, Chryston, Scotland

7. Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland

8. Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland

9. Liam Forrest, Mission, British Columbia

10. Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland

11. Matthew Moir, Conon Bridge, Scotland

12. Hector Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

13. Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

14. Eala Niamh McElhinney, Duntocher, Scotland

15. Liam Nicolson, Albury, Australia

Heat 2

1. Callum Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

2. Gregor Grierson, Dumfries, Scotland

3. Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland

4. Seumas Eade, Hamilton, Waikato, New Zealand

5. Ewan Allen, Livingston, Scotland

6. Calan McGuigan, Oban, Scotland

7. Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario

8. Camron MacPhail, Kilmartin, Scotland

9. Gregor MacDonald, Oban, Scotland

10. Jean-Sébastien Gamache, Orléans, Ontario

11. Hector Munro, London

12. Hazel Whyte, Larkhall, Scotland

13. Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland

14. David Stulpner, Swanbourne, Australia

15. Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

Thursday, August 24th

Intermediate March, Strathspey & Reel

1. Fraser Hamilton

2. Logie Johnston

3. Eala Niamh Mcelhinney

4. Gillian Blaney

5. Gregor MacDonald

6. David Stulpner

7. Luke Kennedy

8. Hector Munro

9. Andrew Pattison

10. Seumas Eade

11. Callum Bevan

12. Liam Forrest

13. Matthew Moir

14. Camron MacPhail

15. Lewis Maxwell

16. Ewan Allen

17. Jean-Sébastien Gamache, Orléans, Ontario

18. Calan McGuigan

19. Colin Forrest

20. Ross Conner

21. Alistair Bevan

22. Gregor Grierson

23. Hazel Whyte

24. Emma Hill

25. Liam Nicolson

26. Cameron Bonar

27. Kayleigh Johnstone

28. Hector Finlayson

29. Kyle Cameron

‍A-Grade March and A-Grade Strathspey & Reel

1. Callum Moffat

2. Nick Hudson

3. Andrea Boyd

4. Liam Kernaghan

5. James Duncan MacKenzie

6. Ian K. MacDonald

7. Iain Speirs

8. Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

9. Willie Rowe

10. Calum Brown

11. Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

12. Cameron MacDougall

13. Steven Gray

14. Sean McKeown

15. Ben McClamrock

16. James MacHattie

17. Jamie Forrester

18. Fred Morrison

19. Sarah Muir

20. Darach Urquhart

21. Steven Leask

22. Andrew Carlisle

23. Connor Sinclair

24. Calum Watson

25. Peter MacGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland

26. Alan Bevan

27. John Mulhearn

28. Brendon Eade

29. Gordon Conn, Vancouver

30. Greg Wilson

31. Ben Duncan

32. Glenn Brown

33. Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

34. Callum Beaumont

35. Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow

36. Derek Midgley

37. Andrew Hayes

38. Innes Smith

39. Greig Canning

40. Bill Geddes

41. Seumas Coyne, Claremont, California

42. Stuart Easton

‍B-Grade March, B-Grade Strathspey & Reel

1. Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

2. Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland

3. Eddie Gaul

4. Bradley Parker

5. Zephan Knichel

6. John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

7. Christopher McLeish, Lanarkshire, Scotland

8. Euan Dewar, Oban, Scotland

9. Matt Pantaleoni

10. Bobby Durning

11. Angus MacPhee

12. Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland

13. Bobby Allen

14. Ruairidh Brown

15. Andrew Ferguson

16. Finlay Cameron

17. Dan Lyden

18. Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

19. Jamie Elder

20. Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

21. John Dew

22. Dan Nevans, Glasgow

23. James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland

24. Anna Kummerlöw

25. Alan Clark, Aberdeen, Scotland

26. Cameron May

27. Andrew Hall, Glasgow

28. Jacob Dicker

29. Peter McCalister

30. Brodie Watson-Massey

31. Callum Wynd

32. Eireann Iannetta-Mackay

33. Sandy Cameron