Stuart Aumonier and Glenn Kvidahl new City of Chicago leaders; exclusive tartan unveiled

The City of Chicago Pipe Band has new leadership after long-serving Pipe-Major Patrick Lynch voluntarily stepped down, handing the reins to Stuart Aumonier. The band has also brought in Glenn Kvidahl as its lead-drummer, replacing longtime member and MWPBA adjudicator Andrew Hoinacki, who has decided to move.

Both Aumonier and Kvidahl are residents of the Chicago area and have extensive pipe band experience. A native of Canada, Aumonier was a Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders member for several years and is a prize-winner in Professional solo competitions.

He emigrated to the United States more than ten years ago and is a graduate of Monmouth College in Illinois, where he ran the piping and drumming program.

A Los Angeles native, Kvidahl has competed with several Grade 1 bands, including New Zealand’s Canterbury Caledonia Society, and most recently, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia. He was lead-drummer of the Los Angelese Scots from 2010 to 2014 when the band was in Grade 1.

City of Chicago under Lynch rose to Grade 1 status from 2010 until 2013, when the band temporarily folded, to be resurrected a few years later.

Lynch will remain with the band as president, commenting, “I am confident in this decision and pleased to see our succession planning come to fruition. This is a significant transition for the band and for me personally, as a founder and pipe-major. I’m thrilled to pass the torch to the next generation. It’s been an honour to lead, but now is the time for change, not only for me, but also for the membership. I love this band; it’s been an incredible journey over the past 20 years, and I’m excited to see what lies ahead with Stuart and Glenn at the helm. Our shared history has brought us together, and the friendships we’ve built have always been at the core of this band.”

“We’re looking to create a culture that fosters friendship, hard work, and great music.” – Stuart Aumonier

The band has voluntarily moved to Grade 3 as it re-establishes itself under the new leaders, and, according to Aumonier, with “a focus on youth and development which we believe is the backbone to the years ahead. We’re looking to create a culture that fosters friendship, hard work, and great music.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring a new energy to the group, and with that, the 2025 season will be the first season with our new tartan.”

He added that the City of Chicago’s plans include “growing and focusing on domestic competition in the inaugural season but planning a trip to the world championships in 2026. ” He also welcomes pipers and drummers at all levels, saying, “it’s an exciting time to be in the band!”

