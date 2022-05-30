City of Chicago blows through Alma, wins both days

Alma, Michigan – May 28-29, 2022 – The long-running Alma Highland Games finally returned to its traditional two-day in-person events on the grounds of Alma College, where City of Chicago won both days in Grade 2 against their crosstown rivals, Midlothian Scottish. The event saw the debut of the Spirit of Michigan from Traverse City in Grade 5. Glenn Brown of Glasgow won all the Open solo piping events against one other contestant.

Weather was warm and sunny both days, attracting a strong crowd on Saturday but smaller on Sunday. The Midwest Pipe Band Association’s new scores were played in the massed bands, and went well, according to MWPBA President Jim Sim.

Saturday

Grade 2 MSR

1st City of Chicago (1,1,2,1)

2nd Midlothian Scottish (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Andrew Carlisle, John Elliott (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Grade 4 MSR

1st Alma College (1,2,3,1)

2nd 87th Cleveland (2,1,1,3)

3rd City of Chicago (3,3,2,2)

Judges: Andrew Carlisle, John Elliott (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Grade 5 QMM

1st Cabar Feidh (2,1,1,2)

2nd Spirit of Michigan (3,3,3,1)

3rd St. Andrew’s (1,2,8,3)

4th Michigan Scottish (4,5,5,4)

5th 87th Cleveland (5,7,2,5)

6th James Enright, Sr. Memorial (7,4,4,8)

7th Flint Scottish (6,6,6,6)

8th Grand Rapids & District (8,8,7,7)

Judges: Andrew Carlisle, John Elliott (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Sunday

Grade 2 Medley

1st City of Chicago (2,1,1,1)

2nd Midlothian Scottish (1,2,2,2)

Judges: Andrew Carlisle, Michael Grey (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 4 Medley

1st 87th Cleveland (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Chicago (2,2,2,2)

3rd Alma College (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Andrew Carlisle, Michael Grey (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 5 QMM

1st Cabar Feidh (5,3,1,2)

2nd Spirit of Michigan 2,7,3,1)

3rd St. Andrew’s (1,1,7,6)

4th James Enright, Sr. Memorial (ens.pref.) (4,4,4,4)

5th Michigan Scottish (ens.pref.) (3,2,6,5)

6th 87th Cleveland (6,6,2,3)

7th Flint Scottish (7,5,8,7)

8th Grand Rapids & District (8,8,5,8)

Judges: Andrew Carlisle, Michael Grey (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)