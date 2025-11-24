BC Pipers’ Association opens membership to non-pipers/drummers to ensure inclusivity

The British Columbia Pipers’ Association has increased its reputation as one of the world’s most open-minded piping and drumming organizations by altering the association’s bylaws “to open up the membership and ensure inclusivity to anyone interested in joining BC Pipers.”

For the first time in its long history, the association will offer an “Active Non-playing” membership to those who don’t play the pipes or pipe band drums but who wish to be involved in the thriving Pacific Northwest scene.

The change to the bylaws was adopted by members at the BCPA’s annual general meeting on November 19th.

BCPA President David Hilder said the AGM enjoyed its largest attendance in recent memory, adding, “It was a very positive meeting with the discussion and acceptance of our updated bylaws from our Special General Meeting in September. The bylaw change was to open membership and ensure inclusivity for anyone interested in joining BC Pipers. We now have two categories, Active Playing membership and Active Non-Playing membership, with all categories now having a vote. This has been very well received, and it has had a positive impact on our membership sign-up/renewal.”

Hilder said there was “a very healthy interest in joining the 2026 board for two-year terms, which triggered an election.”

“We are continuing to put the musicians in the centre of all our decisions to ensure a great experience for everyone involved.” – BCPA President David Hilder

The BCPA’s Board of Directors for 2025/26:

President: David Hilder

Vice-President: Phyllis Baikie

Treasurer: Charlene Wallis

Board of Directors: Lynn Bullis, Alisa Corscadden, Derek Davidson, Aiden Fowler, Shaunna Hilder, Kyla MacNeil, Michelle MacPhail, Duncan Millar, Andrew Moore, Charlene Wallis.

In a message to BCPA members, Hilder wrote, “It has been my honour to work with such a fantastic board this past year. We have achieved so much together, and I am looking forward to another positive year with our new board. With change comes an opportunity to continue our initiatives and open the floor to new and exciting ideas. We are continuing to put the musicians in the centre of all our decisions to ensure a great experience for everyone involved.

“Success starts with a great team, and BC Pipers are blessed with another great team to steer the ship with all oars in the water.”

Before retiring from competition, Hilder was the pipe-major of Grade 1 Triumph Street, a member of Grade 1 Simon Fraser University and the pipe-major of the Robert Malcolm Memorial Grade 2 band. Most recently, he was a member of Grade 1 ScottishPower, making him one of the BCPA’s most accomplished competing members.

The BCPA’s geography covers the entire Pacific Northwest of North America: the Canadian province of British Columbia, and the American states of Washington and Oregon.