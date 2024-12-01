Beaumont, City of Discovery pipers royally good at third in Mac-Cal Recital Series (video)

Close to 150 enthusiastic ticket-buyers came out for the recital by back-to-back and reigning Glenfiddich Champion Callum Beaumont at the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry, Scotland, on November 29th, the second Mackenzie Caledonian’s ongoing series in support and promotion of piping and drumming the Dundee area.

Beaumont debuted a new set of Heritage Legacy Bagpipes by R.G. Hardie, with which he’s an official ambassador. He opened with a set of heavy 2/4 marches, including “Pipe-Major Bruce Hitchings” by Fred Morrison, and progressed to a variety of strathspeys and reels, and then a set of jigs that included “Michael MacDonald’s Jig” and “The Hand Shaker.”

According to more than one person, Beaumont’s performance of “Salute to Queen Elizabeth II,” a relatively little-heard piobaireachd by the great Donald MacLeod, “utterly captivated” the audience.

Here’s a video of Callum Beaumont playing “Queen Elizabeth II’s Salute”:

The intermission included a raffle that featured more than £800 worth of prizes donated by supporters and suppliers.

Callum Beaumont’s second set included a set of 6/8 marches, including “The Bugle Horn” and, appropriately, “Bonnie Dundee,” before a selection of jigs that included “The Banjo Breakdown” and “Allan MacPherson of Mosspark.” The MSR he played at the 2024 Glenfiddich was a hit: “Mrs. Duncan McFadyen,” “Inverary Castle,” and “Bessie McIntyre” got “rapturous applause.” He concluded with 3/4 marches, reels, and hornpipes, including “The Pumpkin’s Fancy,” described as a “dazzling rendition and a standout highlight.”

Joining Beaumont on stage were four pipers from Grade 3 City of Discovery. A duet opened the first half, including the band’s “Pipe-Major Sandy Spence” medley. This was a nod to Mackenzie Caledonian, as Spence’s grandson Niall is a current member, and grandson Ally was a sponsor of the event. Two more pipers added to the second part with a performance that “left the audience energized.”

“Both recitals have been very well-attended and great to see the local piping and drumming community turning out,” said Mac-Cal stalwart Anne Spalding. “It’s a real treat to hear the pipers in a more relaxed mode than competition. Callum’s rendition of ‘Queen Elizabeth II’s Salute’ was outstanding; I suspect there will requests from pupils to learn this one.”

Tickets for the third Mackenzie Caledonian recital on March 7th – featuring elite solo piper Angus D. MacColl – go on sale this week, and spots can already be reserved at Ticket Tailor.