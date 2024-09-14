Callum Beaumont wins 2024 Springbank Invitational

Campbeltown, Scotland – September 14, 2024 – With a Piobaireachd win and a third in the MMSSRR, Callum Beaumont of St. Andrews, Scotland, was the overall winner of the 2024 Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at the Argyle Arms Hotel and organized by the Kintyre Piping Society. The competition does not count the 6/8 March and Hornpipe & Jig events toward the aggregate prize.

Springbank Distillers sponsor the event, and the 2024 edition was the twenty-third running of the contest.

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont, “Nameless – Cherede darievea”

2nd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “Lament for the Children”

3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Lament for the Only Son”

MSR

1st Stuart Liddell, “Bonnie Anne,” “Mrs. John MacColl,” “Lady Louden,” “John Roy Stewart,” “Willie Murray’s Reel,” “The Little Cascade”

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

6/8 March

1st Alasdair Henderson, “Tug Argan Gap”

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Roddy MacLeod

4th Willie McCallum

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Liddell, “Ceilidh Lines,” “The Cannister”

2nd Finlay Johnston

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th Roddy MacLeod

Also competing were Sarah Muir, Glasgow, and Innes Smith, Glasgow.

Judging everything were Ian Duncan, Murray Henderson and John Wilson.