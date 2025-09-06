Cameron Bonar with piping royalty winning overall trophy at Braemar Highland Gathering

Braemar, Scotland – September 6, 2025 – Cool but dry conditions prevailed at the Royal Braemar Gathering, where 17-year-old Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, was the overall winner in the senior solo piping events, taking two seconds and a third against a strong field.

John McDonald of Aberdeen won the Piobaireachd Gold Medal, which is traditionally presented at the closing ceremony by a member of the royal family, whose Balmoral estate is about 10 miles away.

There was no organized announcement or posting of prize lists, only a steward floating around passing out the tokens to the prize winners. The contest did not require adjudicators to be members of the Solo Piping Judges Association or follow SPJA and Competing Pipers Association policies.

Piobaireachd (23 entered)

1st John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

5th Gordon Barclay, Aberdeen, Scotland

6th Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington

Judges: Ian Duncan, Robert Wallace, Duncan Watson

2/4 March (29 entered)

1st Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Zephan Knichel

Judges: D.J. MacIntyre, Neil Selbie, Logan Tannock

Strathspey & Reel (29 entered)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Liam Nicolson, Sydney

4th Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

5th Hector Munro, London

6th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Judges: D.J. MacIntyre, Neil Selbie, Logan Tannock