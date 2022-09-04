Royal Braemar overall goes to Ben Duncan

Braemar, Scotland – September 3, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II couldn’t attend the Braemar Gathering for the first time ever in her long reign, but Prince Charles, several other Windsors and about a dozen pipers turned out for the senior events. Even without a first-prize, Ben Duncan of Edinburgh gained the trophy for aggregate points across the three events. Duncan was the aggregate winner the last time the Braemar Gathering was held, in 2019.

First prize for the Piobaireachd, which went to 2022 Argyllshire Gathering Gold Medallist Jamie Forrester of Uddingston, Scotland, was £400, and the firsts in the light music, both of which were earned by Tinton Falls, New Jersey’s Derek Midgley, were £200. The cash awards dropped off considerably from second on down.

Piobaireachd

1st Jamie Forrester

2nd Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

3rd Ben Duncan

4th Dan Lyden, Timmonium, Maryland

5th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

6th Kaitlin Kimove, Petawawa, Ontario

Judges: Logan Tannock, Rab Wallace, Duncan Watson

March

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Jamie Forrester

4th Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand

5th Anna Kummerlow, Germany

6th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Judges: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Stuart Samson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

4th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

5th Ben McClamrock

6th Willie Rowe

Judges: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Stuart Samson