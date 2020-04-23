Capt. John MacLellan Dinner/Recital Competition cancelled

The Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Dinner/Recital Competition has been officially cancelled by the organizers, the Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Trust, due to the recent announcement that coronavirus physical distancing guidelines would be extended in the UK past the summer.

The annual event was to have been held at the Waldorf Astoria Caledonian Hotel in downtown Edinburgh on August 29th, between the Argyllshire gathering and the Northern Meeting. The latter event has already been cancelled, and the Argyllshire is expected to make its cancellation official soon.

“We have no alternative at this point to cancel, especially in view of the most recent news that the social distancing regulations which we are presently living under in the UK are likely to be extended past the summer” said Colin MacLellan, secretary of the trust. “We are sad that it is the likelihood that the entire piping calendar will be wiped out by this terrible health crisis and we hope and wish that pipers the world over will be able to stay safe and in the meantime be able to enjoy their piping. We look forward to meeting up again as soon as the opportunity presents itself.”

The event has gained significant stature since it began seven years ago. Four or five elite solo pipers are invited to perform an assigned piobaireachd composed by or strongly associated with John MacLellan in a formally attired audience in a recital fashion. A special medal is then presented to the winner as chose by a single judge.

The 2019 Captain John MacLellan Medal was on by Angus MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland.

The event is sponsored in part by the William Grant Foundation, which sponsors many other piping events including the Glenfiddich Championships.

