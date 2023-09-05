City of Regina takes both days under great weather over Calgary and Canmore weekend

Calgary, Alberta – September 2, 2023 – It was a warm 28°C with mostly sunny skies for the Calgary Highland Games, held at the Calgary Rugby Union. A good crowd was on hand for the day, and the only glitch was the public address system was not working for massed bands, and members of the bands and public could not hear many of the results announced.

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st City of Regina (1,1,1,1)

2nd Rocky Mountain (2,2,2,2)

Grade 4 (Medley)

1st Edmonton & District

2nd​ Kamloops Pipe Band Society

Grade 5 (March Medley)

1st Foothills Caledonian Youth, Calgary

2nd Grande Prairie & District

3rd Edmonton Youth

4th ​Edmonton Transit

Judges: Dave Hicks, Pat Napper (piping); Peter Hendrickson (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

Solo Aggregate Winners

Piping

Professional: Iain MacDonald, Regina

Grade 1: Ethan DesChamps, Calgary

Grade 2: Kyle Barrie, Sylvan Lake, AB

Grade 3: Jonathan Kalyn

Grade 4: Colton Benusic

Grade 5: Frank Wallace

Beginner Chanter: Jocelyn Kozub

Amateur Piper of the Day​​: Ethan DesChamps

Drumming

Snare

Grade 1: ​​​​​Cyrus Felstrom-Stenka​, Regina

Grade 2: Erin Allen, Calgary

Grade 3: ​​​​​Keiran Stephan

Grade 4​: ​Taylor Esch

Grade 5: Micha Schiller

Amateur Drummer of the Day​​: Cyrus Felstrom-Stenka​

Tenor

Beginner: ​​​​Teagan MacMillan

Bass

Junior: ​​​​Isaac Taralson​

Senior: ​​​Ryan Hansen

Canmore, Alberta – September 3, 2023 – At Canmore, solos started at 8 am in the damp and cold mountain air, but the afternoon was mostly moderate with 19°C temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud. The games were crowded with enthusiastic spectators who cheered on the band performances. Unfortunately, neither competing bands nor spectators could hear the results announcements. The public address system was muffled, and the speaker mumbled quickly through the results, leaving many in doubt as to what the outcomes were. Fortunately, Alberta Society of Pipers & Drummers officials had clearly tabulated results ready for pickup at the end, but it was unfortunate for all present that announcements and presentations were so unclear. Winners were not called forward, so at the end, pipers and drummers were asking each other, “What happened?” as they marched off in massed bands.

Grade 2 (MSR)​

1st City of Regina (2,2,1,1)

2nd​ Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,2)

Judges: Pat Napper, Dave Hicks (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Peter Hendrickson (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Medley)

1st ​​​Edmonton & District (EP)

2nd Calgary Highlanders

3rd ​​​Kamloops Pipe Band Society

4th ​​​Regina Police

Judges: Pat Napper, Dave Hicks (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Peter Hendrickson (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley)

1st Foothills Caledonian Youth

2nd ​​​Edmonton Youth

3rd Grande Prairie & District

4th Edmonton Transit

Judges: Pat Napper, Dave Hicks (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Peter Hendrickson (ensemble)

Solo Aggregate Winners

Piping

Professional: ​​​​Iain MacDonald

Grade 1​​​​​: Ethan DesChamps

Grade 2​​​​​: Glen-mary Christopher, Swift Current, SK

Grade 3​​​​​: Jonathan Kalyn

Grade 4​​​​​: Karen Widmeyer

Grade 5​​​​​: Frank Wallace

Beginner Chanter​: Sevastian Morozow

Amateur Piper of the Day​​: Ethan DesChamps

Drumming

Snare

Grade 1: ​​​​​Cyrus Felstrom-Stenka​

Grade 2​​​​​: John Paul Cormier

Grade 3​​​​​: Keiran Stephan

Grade 4​ ​​​: Greer Britton

Grade 5: ​​​​​Micha Schiller

Amateur Drummer of the Day​​: Cyrus Felstrom-Stenka​

Tenor

Intermediate​​​: Allyssa Mossesta

Beginner​​​​: Teagan MacMillan

Bass

Junior: ​​​​Maximus St. Peter

Senior: ​​​Ryan Hansen