Red hot finish at Alberta and Canmore for Rocky Mountain

Calgary and Canmore, Alberta – September 3-4, 2022 – The last weekend to close out the competition season in Western Canada took place at both the Calgary and the Canmore Highland Games. Weather was unusually hot and dry at both events, with temperatures at Calgary on the Saturday exceeding 30C, and a relatively cool 25C on Sunday at Canmore, where it’s been known to snow, making it a different kind of challenge for competitors. With the extreme heat, the Alberta Society of Pipers & Drummers allowed bands to dress down in more comfortable apparel if they wanted.

Rocky Mountain won the Grade 2 band events both days. It was the first outing for new City of Regina under Pipe-Major Paul LaForge, who took over from Iain MacDonald who chose to step down after more than 30 years in the role. Daniel Lidgren and Tim Borton took home the overall Professional Solo Piping and Solo Drumming prizes, respectively, on both days. Thomas Bruce was Piper of the Day in Calgary and Canmore and Lloyd Martens from Rocky Mountain won the Best Bass award.

Featuring its usual beautiful scenery, Canmore enjoyed a large turnout of spectators, vendors, and participants. About 60 soloists competed at both games.

It marked a return for the rejuvenated Canmore Games after event, which collapsed in 2016 but returned with new organization committee with limited events in 2021.

Here’s Rocky Mountain’s winning medley at the spectacular Canmore Games:

Calgary

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)

Judges: David Hicks, Ann Gray (piping); Peter Hendrickson (drumming); Patrick Napper (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley)

1st Kamloops Pipe Band Society

Judges: David Hicks, Ann Gray (piping); Peter Hendrickson (drumming); Patrick Napper (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley

1st Edmonton & District

2nd Saskatoon Police

3rd Kamloops Pipe Band Society

Judges: David Hicks, Ann Gray (piping); Peter Hendrickson (drumming); Patrick Napper (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley)

1st Grand Prairie

2nd Foothills Caledonia Youth

3rd Red Deer & District

Judges: David Hicks, Ann Gray (piping); Peter Hendrickson (drumming); Patrick Napper (ensemble)

Canmore

Grade 2 (medley)

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Regina (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Ann Gray, Patrick Napper (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Dave Hicks (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley)

1st Edmonton & District

2nd Saskatoon Police

3rd Kamloops Pipe Band Society

4th Calgary Highlanders

Judges: Ann Gray, Patrick Napper (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Dave Hicks (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley)

1st Foothills Caledonia Youth

2nd Red Deer & District

3rd Grand Prairie

Judges: Ann Gray, Patrick Napper (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Dave Hicks (ensemble)