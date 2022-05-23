Dan Lyden top of the hill at Colonial Highland Gathering
Elkton, Maryland – May 20-21, 2022 – Dan Lyden of Timonium, Maryland, was the overall winner of the Open solo piping events at the 60th Colonial Highland Gathering, also known as “Fair Hill,” one of the longer-running events in the eastern United States. William Pastor was the winner of the Professional solo snare drumming.
The event returned to its Fair Hill Racetrack venue and the pipe band competitions had a smaller entry than usual as bands start to build back after a two-year hiatus.
Bands
Grade 2
Medley
1st MacMillan
Judges: Peter Kent, Calum MacDonald (piping); David Hall (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)
MSR
1st MacMillan
Judges: Calum MacDonald, Scot Walker (piping); David Hall (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)
Grade 3 (medley)
1st Roisin Dubh
2nd MacMillan Birtles
Judges: Piping Scott Walker, John Wassman (piping); David Hall (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)
Grade 4 (mini MSR)
1st Ceol Neamh
2nd Sean McGonigal Memorial
3rd Philadelphia & District
Judges: Calum MacDonald, Peter Kent (piping); Paula Glendinning (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)
Grade 5 (marches)
1st Roisin Dubh
2nd Maryland Youth
3rd Jersey Devil
Judges: Lorne Cousin, John Wassman (piping); Paula Glendinning (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)
Open Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Dan Lyden
2nd Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
3rd Peter Skae, New York
4th Derek Midgely, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
6th Sean Regan, Pittsburgh
Judge: Lorne Cousin
MSR
1st Ben McClamrock
2nd Derek Midgely
3rd Andrew Donlon
4th Dan Lyden
5th Daniel Pisowloski, Danielson, Connecticut
6th Peter Skae
Judge: Peter Kent
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Derek Midgely
2nd Dan Lyden
3rd Ben McClamrock
4th Vic Frank, Silver Spring, Maryland
5th Daniel Pisowloski
6th Sean Regan
Judge: Paula Glendinning
NO COMMENTS YET