Dan Lyden top of the hill at Colonial Highland Gathering

Elkton, Maryland – May 20-21, 2022 – Dan Lyden of Timonium, Maryland, was the overall winner of the Open solo piping events at the 60th Colonial Highland Gathering, also known as “Fair Hill,” one of the longer-running events in the eastern United States. William Pastor was the winner of the Professional solo snare drumming.

The event returned to its Fair Hill Racetrack venue and the pipe band competitions had a smaller entry than usual as bands start to build back after a two-year hiatus.

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

1st MacMillan

Judges: Peter Kent, Calum MacDonald (piping); David Hall (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)

MSR

1st MacMillan

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Scot Walker (piping); David Hall (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)

Grade 3 (medley)

1st Roisin Dubh

2nd MacMillan Birtles

Judges: Piping Scott Walker, John Wassman (piping); David Hall (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)

Grade 4 (mini MSR)

1st Ceol Neamh

2nd Sean McGonigal Memorial

3rd Philadelphia & District

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Peter Kent (piping); Paula Glendinning (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)

Grade 5 (marches)

1st Roisin Dubh

2nd Maryland Youth

3rd Jersey Devil

Judges: Lorne Cousin, John Wassman (piping); Paula Glendinning (ensemble); Tom Kee (drumming)

Open Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Dan Lyden

2nd Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

3rd Peter Skae, New York

4th Derek Midgely, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

6th Sean Regan, Pittsburgh

Judge: Lorne Cousin

MSR

1st Ben McClamrock

2nd Derek Midgely

3rd Andrew Donlon

4th Dan Lyden

5th Daniel Pisowloski, Danielson, Connecticut

6th Peter Skae

Judge: Peter Kent

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Derek Midgely

2nd Dan Lyden

3rd Ben McClamrock

4th Vic Frank, Silver Spring, Maryland

5th Daniel Pisowloski

6th Sean Regan

Judge: Paula Glendinning