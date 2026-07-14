Dartmouth, A. Gandy, J. MacHattie winners at Antigonish
Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 11-12, 2026 – Dartmouth & District won both Grade 2 band events, James MacHattie won the Piobaireachd, and Alex Gandy won the other three Open solo piping contests at the 161st Antigonish Highland Games, held in excellent weather. The event is one of the world’s longest-running piping and drumming competitions.
The judges for all pipe band events were Ann Gray, Rene Cusson (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); and Bob Worrall (ensemble).
Bands
Saturday (Nova Scotia Championships)
Grade 2 MSR
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd College of Piping (Gr3)
Grade 3 MSR
1st College of Piping
2nd Saskatoon Police (Gr4)
3rd Cape Breton Island
Grade 4 MSR
1st Saskatoon Police
2nd Fredericton Society of St. Andrew
3rd MacEoin Ramsay
Grade 5 March Medley
1st College of Piping
2nd Saint John Caledonian
3rd Dartmouth & District
Sunday (Atlantic Canada Championships)
Grade 2 Medley
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd College of Piping (Gr3)
Grade 3 Medley
1st College of Piping
2nd Saskatoon Police (Gr4)
3rd MacEoin Ramsay (Gr4)
Grade 4 Medley
1st Saskatoon Police
2nd MacEoin Ramsay
3rd Dartmouth & District
Grade 5 Medley
1st Saint John Caledonian
2nd College of Piping
3rd Cape Breton Island
Open Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”
2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The Finger Lock”
3rd Andy Rogers, Fredericton, New Brunswick, “The King’s Taxes”
Judge: Bob Worrall
2/4 March
1st Alex Gandy
2nd James MacHattie
3rd Andy Rogers
Judge: Ann Gray
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Gandy
2nd James MacHattie
3rd Blaise Theriault, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Judge: Ann Gray
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alex Gandy
2nd James MacHattie
3rd Kevin Beaton
Judge: Rene Cusson
Open Solo Snare Drumming
MSR
Samuel Linsley
Judge: Hugh Cameron
Hornpipe & Jig
Samuel Linsley
Judge: Hugh Cameron
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