Dartmouth, A. Gandy, J. MacHattie winners at Antigonish

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 11-12, 2026 – Dartmouth & District won both Grade 2 band events, James MacHattie won the Piobaireachd, and Alex Gandy won the other three Open solo piping contests at the 161st Antigonish Highland Games, held in excellent weather. The event is one of the world’s longest-running piping and drumming competitions.

The judges for all pipe band events were Ann Gray, Rene Cusson (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); and Bob Worrall (ensemble).

Bands

Saturday (Nova Scotia Championships)

Grade 2 MSR

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd College of Piping (Gr3)

Grade 3 MSR

1st College of Piping

2nd Saskatoon Police (Gr4)

3rd Cape Breton Island

Grade 4 MSR

1st Saskatoon Police

2nd Fredericton Society of St. Andrew

3rd MacEoin Ramsay

Grade 5 March Medley

1st College of Piping

2nd Saint John Caledonian

3rd Dartmouth & District

Sunday (Atlantic Canada Championships)

Grade 2 Medley

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd College of Piping (Gr3)

Grade 3 Medley

1st College of Piping

2nd Saskatoon Police (Gr4)

3rd MacEoin Ramsay (Gr4)

Grade 4 Medley

1st Saskatoon Police

2nd MacEoin Ramsay

3rd Dartmouth & District

Grade 5 Medley

1st Saint John Caledonian

2nd College of Piping

3rd Cape Breton Island

Open Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”

2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The Finger Lock”

3rd Andy Rogers, Fredericton, New Brunswick, “The King’s Taxes”

Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March

1st Alex Gandy

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Andy Rogers

Judge: Ann Gray

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Gandy

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Blaise Theriault, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Judge: Ann Gray

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alex Gandy

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Kevin Beaton

Judge: Rene Cusson

Open Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

Samuel Linsley

Judge: Hugh Cameron

Hornpipe & Jig

Samuel Linsley

Judge: Hugh Cameron