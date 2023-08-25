Doug MacRae retires as P-M of 78th Fraser Highlanders

After 13 years as pipe-major of the Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders, Doug MacRae has retired from the role, making his decision official after notifying Leading-Drummer Drew Duthart and then by sending a heartfelt letter to all band members on August 24th.

MacRae is only the second pipe-major of the band, which was started in 1980 and led by Bill Livingstone for 30 years. MacRae’s total tenure with the band was 26 years.

“I have decided to retire from my position as pipe-major of the 78th Fraser Highlanders and from the band,” MacRae said in a comment to pipes|drums. “The decision is rooted in my need to focus on my family. While reaching this point has been excruciatingly difficult. I love this band and the people that make it, but my family is at a stage where I need to provide me full focus toward them.”

Under MacRae’s leadership, the band won several North American Championship titles and continued its unbroken record since 1984 of attendance at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.

No successor has been identified so far, and Duthart continues in the role, as does Pipe-Sergeant Robbie Beaton.

“It has been an incredible and humbling honour to lead the 78th.” – Doug MacRae

The band just returned from a nearly three-week trip to Scotland where, in addition to competing at the World’s, where they finished thirteenth overall out of 16 bands in the Grade 1 competition. During the trip, they journeyed to Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, to perform in concert at the Tattoo Metagama festival marking the sailing of several ships of immigrants from the Hebrides to Canada.

The band had a successful competition season in Ontario, highlighted by winning the 2023 North American Pipe Band Championship at Maxville, Ontario, against the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) and City of Dunedin.

The 78th Frasers are the only active Grade 1 band in Ontario and one of three in Canada.

“It has been an incredible and humbling honour to lead the 78th,” MacRae continued. “I know I walk away with lifelong friendships and experiences, but additionally, the opportunity to have worked with Drew and Robbie, essentially on a daily basis. This has been an experience unique to nothing else. The admiration and respect I have for them is profound. I am also grateful to every player in the band, present and past, that have contributed to this era of the 78th. The band’s future is bright, and I look forward to seeing where the journey takes them. Succession is a matter for the band to decide, and I have full faith in their wisdom.”