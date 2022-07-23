Dr. Lachie Dick has the right prescription for Airth Games

Airth, Scotland – July 23, 2022 – Pipers from Scotland, Australia and the USA turned out for the Airth Highland Games, competing in the senior piping in overcast conditions with occasional showers. Lachie Dick of Glasgow had the best overall day with two light music firsts and a fourth in the Piobaireachd. The games were run for the first time since 2019.

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland, “Rory MacLeod’s Lament”

2nd Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

3rd Josh Chandler, Australia, “The Battle of Aldearn” #1

4th Lachie Dick, “The Prince’s Salute”

Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone

MSR

1st Lachie Dick

2nd Josh Chandler

3rd Callum Wynd

4th Brian Lamond

Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Lachie Dick

2nd Brian Lamond

3rd Robbie MacIsaac, Glasgow

4th Callum Wynd

Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone