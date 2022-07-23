Dr. Lachie Dick has the right prescription for Airth Games
Airth, Scotland – July 23, 2022 – Pipers from Scotland, Australia and the USA turned out for the Airth Highland Games, competing in the senior piping in overcast conditions with occasional showers. Lachie Dick of Glasgow had the best overall day with two light music firsts and a fourth in the Piobaireachd. The games were run for the first time since 2019.
Piobaireachd
1st Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland, “Rory MacLeod’s Lament”
2nd Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
3rd Josh Chandler, Australia, “The Battle of Aldearn” #1
4th Lachie Dick, “The Prince’s Salute”
Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone
MSR
1st Lachie Dick
2nd Josh Chandler
3rd Callum Wynd
4th Brian Lamond
Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Lachie Dick
2nd Brian Lamond
3rd Robbie MacIsaac, Glasgow
4th Callum Wynd
Judges: Derek Fraser, Roderick Livingstone
