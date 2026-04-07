Emmanuel College rise to win Grade 2 at 2026 Maclean Gathering

Maclean, New South Wales, Australia – April 4, 2026 – The Emmanuel College Highlanders (University of Queensland) and the Pipeband Club won the Medley and MSR events, respectively, and it was Emmanuel College that took the overall Grade 2 trophy at the annual 121st Maclean Highland Gathering, one of the world’s longest-running piping and drumming events.

The Grade 2 contest was the largest entry in Australia in nearly a decade, including the Australian Championships. None of the Grade 2 bands that competed at the MacLean Gathering plan to travel to Perth, Western Australia, for the Australian Pipe Band Championships on April 11th, where the Western Australia Police are the sole entry.

The weather was horrible in the morning. Bands were drenched during the mandatory Street March, but conditions cleared for the rest of the day.

Grade 2

Overall

1st Emmanuel College Highlanders (University of Queensland)

2nd The Pipeband Club

3rd St Andrews (Qld)

4th City of Melbourne No. 1

Drumming: The Pipeband Club

Medley

1st Emmanuel College Highlanders (University of Queensland) (1,1,1,1)

1st The Pipeband Club (2,2,2,2)

3rd St. Andrews (Qld) (3,3,3,3)

4th City of Melbourne No. 1 (4,4,4,4)

MSR

1st Emmanuel College Highlanders (University of Queensland) (1,1,3,3)

2nd The Pipeband Club (2,2,1,2)

3rd St. Andrews (Qld) (3,3,2,1)

4th City of Melbourne No. 1 (4,4,4,4)

Grade 3

Overall

1st Brisbane Boys’ College

2nd BBC Old Collegians

Drumming: BBC Old Collegians

Medley

1st Brisbane Boys’ College (1,1,2,1)

2nd BBC Old Collegians (2,2,1,2)

MSR

1st Brisbane Boys’ College (1,1,2,1)

2nd BBC Old Collegians (2,2,1,2)

Grade 4A

Overall

1st Moree Caledonian Society

2nd City of Ipswich

3rd New South Wales Highlanders

4th Gold Coast Tweed Inc.

5th Queensland Irish Association

6th Maclean & District

Drumming: New South Wales Highlanders

Medley

1st Moree Caledonian Society (1,1,4,1)

2nd City of Ipswich (2,2,3,3)

3rd New South Wales Highlanders (3,3,2,5)

4th Gold Coast Tweed Inc. (5,5,6,4)

5th Queensland Irish Association (4,4,5,6)

MSR

1st City of Ipswich (1,1,5,1)

2nd Moree Caledonian Society (2,2,3,2)

3rd Maclean & District (4,4,1,4)

4th New South Wales Highlanders (5,5,2,3)

5th Gold Coast Tweed Inc. (3,3,4,5)

6th Queensland Irish Association (6,6,6,6)

Grade 4B

MSR

1st Wynnum RSL (2,2,1,4)

2nd Moree Caledonian Society (1,1,7,3)

3rd Maclean & District (3,3,5,2)

4th Brisbane Boys’ College No. 2 (6,6,3,5)

5th New South Wales Highlanders (5,5,4,6)

6th Murrumba (4,4,6,8)

7th Brisbane (7,7,8,1)

8th Warwick Thistle (8,8,2,7)

9th Tamworth & District Highland Society (9,9,9,9)

Novice Juvenile B

MSR

Brisbane Boys’ College No. 2