Exclusive: Callum Beaumont launches The Bagpipe Coach teaching service

Taking inspiration from personal trainers and sports instructors, Callum Beaumont has launched The Bagpipe Coach, a custom online teaching service for solo pipers and pipe bands.

One of the world’s elite solo pipers, Beaumont has applied much of his experience as the full-time piping instructor at Dollar Academy in Dollar, Scotland, to the platform, tailoring practice routines to fit specific needs.

At only age 32, Beaumont has won all of the major solo piping prizes, including the Clasp (four times), the Silver Chanter, the Bratach Gorm and the Glenfiddich MSR, he’s played with several of the world’s greatest pipe bands, and he’s led Dollar Academy to great success in the Juvenile and Novice grades.

The Bagpipe Coach has been in the planning stages for more than a year, but a silver lining to the pandemic is the time that it has allowed Beaumont to make it a reality. The worldwide demand for instruction makes the timing of the launch potentially perfect.

Beaumont has priced various packages of monthly instruction based on the number of lessons and a variety of customizable options.

In addition to teaching and competing, Beaumont is one of R.G. Hardie & Co.’s “Champions,” helping to develop new products like the Blackwood Infinity Pipe Chanter.

Callum Beaumont sat down with pipes|drums for an exclusive short video interview on The Bagpipe Coach and his thoughts about piping through the pandemic and advice to pipers on how to stay sharp.

