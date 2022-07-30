Results
July 30, 2022

Field Marshal Montgomery: 2022 Scottish Pipe Band Champions

Field Marshal Montgomery march off at Dumbarton as 2022 Scottish Champions.

Dumbarton, Scotland – July 30, 2022 – In the shadow of landmark Dumbarton Rock, Field Marshal Montgomery of Belfast won the 2022 Scottish Pipe Band Championship, the fourth of the five major events of the RSPBA competition season. Inveraray & District was defending the title after being the winner of the 2019 Scottish, the last time the event was held due to the pandemic.

Grade 1 (MSR, 10 competed)
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,7,1)
2nd Inveraray & District (3,3,1,4)
3rd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate (5,4,2,3)
4th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (2,2,5,3)
5th ScottishPower (4,5,4,2)
6th Police Scotland Fife (7,7,3,6)
7th St. Laurence O’Toole (6,6,6,7)
8th Police Scotland & Federation (9,10,8,8)
9th Johnstone (8,8,10,9)
10th Closkelt (10,9,9,10)
Judges: Sam Young, John Connor (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Nat Russell (ensemble)

Grade 2 (medley, 15 competed)
1st Ravara (1,1,2,3)
2nd Buchan Peterson (6,4,1,2)
3rd Kilchoman Distillery Isle of Islay (2,2,7,4)
4th Uddingston (4,5,6,1)
5th Manorcunningham (5,3,3,6)
6th Royal Burgh of Annan (7,6,5,7)
Judges: Bill Garrett, Alvis Kerr (piping); Lee Innes (drumming); Donald MacPhee (ensemble)

