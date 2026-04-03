Finlay Johnston: 2026 P-M Donald MacLeod Memorial winner

Stornoway, Scotland – April 2-3, 2026 – With two first in the the events that counted, Finlay Johnston was easily the overall winner of the 2026 Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod Memorial Invitational Solo Piping Competition, the thirtieth running of the invitational event that honours the music and memory of the legendary MacLeod, a native of the Isle of Lewis and one of the most influential pipers in history.

It was Johnston’s second win of the coveted prize, after winning it in 2019.

Held once again at the Caladh Inn before a lively crowd, the contest calls on pipers to submit a certain number of compositions by Donald MacLeod, and only the Piobaireachd and MSR events count toward the overall.

The eight invitations are determined by recent top-level results and their longer competitive histories.

Piobaireachd

1st Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, :Lament for the Iolaire”

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Bendreloch, Scotland, “Salute to the Few”

3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “Lament for Angus MacPherson, Invershin”

4th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “Lament for John MacDonald, Inverness”

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson

MMSSRR

1st Finlay Johnston, “The Glasgow Skye Association Centenary Gathering,” “Inveran,” “Cat Lodge,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “Drumlithi,” “Alick Cameron, Champion Piper”

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

4th Alasdair Henderson

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “Sir James of the Old Port,” “The Leg of a Duck”

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

4th Stuart Liddell

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson

Also competing: Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland.

The competition is organized by the Lewis & Harris Piping Society.