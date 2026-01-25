First Masters Solo Drumming Invitational Jan. 31st lines up eight pipe band greats

The eight contestants in the first Masters Solo Drumming Invitational Competition in Glasgow on Saturday, January 31st, have been determined:

Alex Buchanan, Raphoe, Ireland

Glen Creighton, Livingston, Scotland

Stephen Creighton, Dublin

Willie Glenholmes, Cullybackey, Northern Ireland

Jake Jörgensen, Edinburgh

Craig Lawire, Paisley, Scotland

Andrew Lawson, Edinburgh

Steven McWhirter, Glasgow

Inspired by the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships and the Band Room Masters Solo Drumming Championship held for a few years in the 1990s, the contest is organized by Inveraray & District snare drummer Cam Lawson, and comprises MMSSRR and Medley events, the best aggregate winning the championship. The total prize pool is £1700.

The contest is not sanctioned by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and may therefore use unaccredited judges and any format it chooses. There is no qualifying criterion for the competition. Unlike the rest of the world, there is no sanctioning association for solo pipe band drummers or solo pipers in the UK.

Judges are reportedly Arthur Cook, Gordon Lee, Steven Nelson, Mick O’Neill, Eric Ward and Barry Wilson.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2026 Masters Solo Drumming