Fred Morrison announces May Canadian tour

Renowned Scottish piper Fred Morrison has announced a Canadian spring tour for May, covering several provinces and a range of events, linking with pipe bands, competitions, and festivals. On offer is a show that features his extraordinary abilities on the Highland and uilleann pipes, as well as the low whistle. He’ll also teach and judge as part of the tour.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the road in Canada,” said Morrison. “We had a Canadian tour planned for 2020 right before everything shut down, and it’s going to be great to meet friends old and new to share tunes and stories.”

Morrison’s tour starts in Brantford, Ontario, on May 3rd and concludes toward the end of the month in Duncan, British Columba, on Vancouver Island.

“I’ve visited quite a few of these places in past tours, and there’s always so much to take in, “Morrison added. “The distances are huge, and the geography is so diverse, but the people have always been so welcoming and enthusiastic for a tune, so I can’t wait to get back.”

May 3rd and May 4th – Brantford, Ontario, workshop and concerts sponsored by the Paris/Port Dover Pipe Band.

May 7th – Montreal, concert Sponsored by the Montreal Highland Games.

May 9th – Ottawa, a concert sponsored by the Glengarry Pipe Band.

May 11th – The Livingstone, Hamilton, Ontario, judging at the Livingstone Invitational Solo Piping Competition.

May 15th – Winnipeg, a concert hosted by Winnipeg St. Andrew’s Society.

May 17th & 19th – Regina, Saskatchewan –Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival, judging the “Prairie Piping Invitational” and performing at the games and ceilidh.

May 21st – Edmonton, Alberta, a concert hosted by the Alberta Society of Pipers and Drummers.

May 23rd – Langley, British Columbia, concert hosted by Dr. Gordon Pollock.

May 25th – Duncan, British Columbia, concert hosted by Dr. Gordon Pollock.

For complete information and ticket links, visit FredMorrison.com.

Fred Morrison is one of the greatest pipers and Celtic musicians in history. He’s won multitudes of Highland piping competitions, but his even bigger renown is as a performer and composer. Morrison’s concerts are celebrated for their often jaw-dropping dexterity, technical accuracy and creativity, consistently leaving audiences spellbound and wanting more.