Gareth McLees: 2022 UK Solo Snare Drumming Champion

Antrim, Northern Ireland – September 3, 2022 – Gareth McLees of Belfast won the first UK Solo Snare Drumming Championship, the latest qualifying competition for top-shelf players to get a bye to the semi-final of the World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow on October 22nd.

The UK Championship was held at Greystone Primary School in Antrim, Northern Ireland, and was coordinated by the RSPBA’s Northern Ireland Branch.

1st Gareth McLees, Field Marshal Montgomery

2nd William Glenholmes, Lomond & Clyde

3rd Rachel Thom, Police Scotland & Federation

4th Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole

Also competing (alphabetical): Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery; Ashley Fyffe, Lomond & Clyde; Ben Gibson, Kildoag; Gavin MacRae, St. Laurence O’Toole; Daniel Mulcahy, Closkelt; Fíonn North Murphy, St. Laurence O’Toole; and Matthew Shaw, Ravara.

McLees finished second at the 2019 World Solo Drumming, the last time the event was held.

Blair Brown of St. Thomas Alumni, was the winner of the Scottish Snare Solo Championship, and St. Laurence O’Toole’s Mikey McKenna took the British Championship. They and the three other prize-winners at those events also get to go straight to the World Solo Drumming semi-finals.

The World Solo Drumming Championship is scheduled to return after a two-year hiatus on October 22nd. Inveraray & District’s Steven McWhirter will compete for his tenth consecutive and eleventh overall World title. Now retired, Jim Kilpatrick holds the record with 16 World Solo Championship wins.