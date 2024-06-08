Georgetown 2024: the Grade 2 MSR videos
We’re pleased to bring pipes|drums viewers videos of the performances by the six bands playing in the Grade 2 MSR competition at the 2024 Georgetown Highland Games in Georgetown, Ontario.
First place: Peel Regional Police
Second place: Ottawa Highlanders
Third place: Ottawa Police Service
Fourth place: Greater Midwest
Fifth place: St. Andrews College Association
Sixth place: Toronto Police
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more competition reports and video coverage from 2024.
