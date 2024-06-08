Features
June 08, 2024

Georgetown 2024: the Grade 2 MSR videos

We’re pleased to bring pipes|drums viewers videos of the performances by the six bands playing in the Grade 2 MSR competition at the 2024 Georgetown Highland Games in Georgetown, Ontario.

First place: Peel Regional Police

Second place: Ottawa Highlanders

Third place: Ottawa Police Service
Fourth place: Greater Midwest
Fifth place: St. Andrews College Association
Sixth place: Toronto Police

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more competition reports and video coverage from 2024.

 

 

June 06, 2024
Mike Cusack: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4
June 06, 2024
Boland, Morrison, MacEwan win the trophies in-person at CLASP
