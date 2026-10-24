Gr1 78th Frasers make drum section changes as L-D Wardell departs; Passmore joins from Gr2 Ottawa Highlanders; Boyd leaves as Ottawa Highlanders’ P-M

Kyle Wardell has joined Grade 1 Simon Fraser University after only five months as lead-drummer of Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders, and several sources have confirmed that Grade 2 Ottawa Highlanders’ lead drummer, Mark Passmore and most of his drum section have joined, with Passmore as lead-drummer.

Ottawa Highlanders under Pipe-Major Andrea Boyd and Passmore enjoyed a solid 2026 competition season, winning every event they entered except Maxville’s Glengarry Highland Games, where they placed second to Ulster Scottish, a band that later won Grade 2 at the World Championships and was elevated to Grade 1.

“After 15 wonderful years with the 78th Fraser Highlanders, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away from the band,” Wardell said. “It was not a decision made lightly, but one I felt was best for me. I’m incredibly grateful for my time with the 78th. The memories and friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime. I’m especially grateful to Drew Duthart for his mentorship, unwavering support, and everything he’s done for me over the years.”

Wardell’s move comes only a month after Ian K. MacDonald left the 78th Fraser Highlanders as pipe-sergeant to become pipe-major of the Grade 2 Toronto Police, a band with which he has had a lifelong relationship, including previously as pipe-major.

Andrea Boyd, one of the world’s top solo pipers and a former member of Grade 1 St. Laurence O’Toole and Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, has decided to leave Ottawa Highlanders due to family and work commitments.

“I made the very difficult decision to step down as pipe-major,” she said, adding that the band will continue under new leadership, which is still to be determined.

Sources also report several more departures from the 78th Frasers’ pipe section, along with additions from the Ottawa Highlanders’ pipe section.

The 78th Fraser Highlanders have not yet responded to a request for comment on the drumming situation. The band recently appointed Conor Cooper and Tyler Harris as co-pipe-sergeants under Pipe-Major Michael Grey, who, along with MacDonald, joined the band in 2023.

Along with SFU, the 78th Fraser Highlanders are one of only two actively competing Grade 1 bands in Canada. The band finished tenth overall in a field of 12 other Grade 1 bands at the 2026 World Championships. The 78th Frasers’ drum section placed twelfth overall, ahead of Police Scotland & Federation.

The band is reportedly working on a commercial release of its 2026 “True North Strong” August Pre-Worlds Concert as a vinyl 33 rpm double album.