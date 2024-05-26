Great Lakes wins both Grade 2 events at one-day Alma games

Alma, Michigan – May 25, 2024 – Great Lakes of Cleveland, Ohio, won both the Grads 2 Medley and MSR events at the 55th Alma Highland Festival against two other bands. There were no entries in Grade 3. The weather was light in the morning but turned into a beautiful sunny afternoon.

The Midwest Pipe Band Association used audio judging for a second time. MWPBA President Jim Sim said despite a few kinks, they were pleased with the system and will use it again at the Milwaukee Scottish

It was the first time in the Alma games’ history that the pipe band events were held on one day.

Grade 2 (three bands competed)

Medley

1st Great Lakes (1,1,1,1)

2nd Midlothian Scottish (2,3,2,2)

3rd City of Chicago (3,2,3,3)

Judges: Scot Walker, Steve MacNeil (piping); Eric MacNeill (drumming); Nick Hudson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Great Lakes (1,2,1,1)

2nd City of Chicago (3,1,3,2)

3rd Midlothian Scottish (2,3,2,3)

Judges: Nick Hudson, Steve MacNeil (piping); Eric MacNeill (drumming); Scot Walker (ensemble)

Grade 4 (three bands competed)

Overall

1st 87th Cleveland

2nd Dundee Scottish

3rd Cabar Feidh

Grade 5 (marches, 10 competed)

1st Capital City (1,1,2,1)

2nd Michigan Scottish (2,2,4,4)

3rd 87th Cleveland (5,5,1,3)

4th Flint Scottish (4,4,7,2)

5th St. Andrew’s Pipe Band of Detroit (3,3,5,8)

6th Chicago Highlanders (6,10,3,7)

7th Spirit of Michigan (9,6,6,6)

8th Grand Rapids & District (8,9,9,5)

9th Glen Erin (7,8,8,9)

10th Muskegon Regional Police (10,7,10,10)

Judges: Nick Hudson, Steve MacNeil (piping); Eric MacNeill (drumming); Scot Walker (ensemble)

