Greg Wilson, Liam Kernaghan winner at Colin Craig Claidhmor & Targe Invitational

Palmerston North, New Zealand—May 17, 2025—Greg Wilson won the Piobaireachd and Liam Kernaghan won the light music at the annual Colin Craig Claidhmor & Targe Invitational Solo Piping Competition at the Celtic Inn in Palmerston North on a balmy autumn day.

To qualify for the event, a piper must have won one of the major prizes in New Zealand, including the Gold Medal, Clasp, Silver Chanter, Former Winners MMSSRR, the overall New Zealand Championship and the New Zealand Championship Piobaireachd.

In the March, Strathspey, Reel Hornpipe & Jig event, competitors had to submit at least one tune composed by a New Zealander as part of their performance.

The competition is named in honour of Colin Craig, the accomplished New Zealand piper who died in 2007. Craig was known for his competition success, teaching, and compositions.

Targe Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

2nd Stewart Mackenzie, “Tulloch Ard”

3rd Piers Dover, “Lament for Captain Donald MacKenzie”

4th Louis Newman, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

Judges: Stuart Easton, Marion Horsburgh

Claidhmor March, Strathspey, Reel, Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan, “Alan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Alec Cameron, Champion Piper,” “Louie & Rosie Rees-Gibbs,” “Donella Beaton”

2nd Piers Dover

3rd Stewart Mackenzie

Judges: Stuart Easton, Marion Horsburgh