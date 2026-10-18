Have you signed? Petition to BBC Scotland to save the Worlds broadcast nears 3,000 signatures

After a confusing week of social media rumours and conflicting information, BBC Scotland and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association eventually aligned, confirming that the BBC’s livestream of the 2027 World Pipe Band Championships remains undecided.

But the broadcast remains under threat as the UK public broadcaster faces £500 million in cuts next year.

To influence the BBC’s decision, pipes|drums launched a petition to BBC Scotland Director Hayley Valentine, which is now approaching 3,000 signatures.

“This is a matter of support and respect for piping and drumming,” said pipes|drums editor Andrew Berthoff. “I’d hope that all pipers, pipe band drummers and non-playing enthusiasts would want to add their voice in the interest of saving something that benefits everyone.”

If you haven’t yet signed the petition and believe the Worlds broadcast deserves to be prioritized and preserved, now is the time to join the thousands who have already made their voices heard.