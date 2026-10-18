Features
October 18, 2026

Have you signed? Petition to BBC Scotland to save the Worlds broadcast nears 3,000 signatures

After a confusing week of social media rumours and conflicting information, BBC Scotland and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association eventually aligned, confirming that the BBC’s livestream of the 2027 World Pipe Band Championships remains undecided.

But the broadcast remains under threat as the UK public broadcaster faces £500 million in cuts next year.

To influence the BBC’s decision, pipes|drums launched a petition to BBC Scotland Director Hayley Valentine, which is now approaching 3,000 signatures.

“This is a matter of support and respect for piping and drumming,” said pipes|drums editor Andrew Berthoff. “I’d hope that all pipers, pipe band drummers and non-playing enthusiasts would want to add their voice in the interest of saving something that benefits everyone.”

BBC Scotland Worlds livestream host Jackie Bird interviews 2026 World Champions SFU Pipe-Major Alan Bevan. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
If you haven’t yet signed the petition and believe the Worlds broadcast deserves to be prioritized and preserved, now is the time to join the thousands who have already made their voices heard.

HELP SAVE THE WORLDS LIVESTREAM!
While the BBC has not decided on a livestream of the 2027 World Pipe Band Championships, its future is very much in doubt.
pipes|drums has created a petition to save the broadcast.

SIGN THE PETITION!

 

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