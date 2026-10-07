A double double-down on Worlds broadcast: BBC – “We have had no discussions with the RSPBA.” RSPBA – “[BBC] coverage of Worlds was axed”

BBC Scotland has doubled down on its claim that it still hasn’t decided whether to livestream the 2027 World Pipe Band Championships, while the RSPBA has also reiterated that the BBC has axed the program due to budget cuts.

After an ambiguous article in The Times and social media chatter suggested that BBC Scotland’s livestream coverage of the World Pipe Band Championships had fallen victim to the public broadcaster’s draconian £500-million budget cuts, pipes|drums reached out to BBC Scotland for a definitive position.

As with their most recent response, BBC Scotland contended to pipes|drums on October 3rd that “No decisions have been taken about our coverage of this event in 2027,” but added, “As announced earlier this year, the BBC needs to save at least £500-million over the next three years across the organization.”

Contrary to the BBC’s assertion that no decision had been made, the RSPBA released an official statement on October 4, 2026, on its website and Facebook page that said, “We are disappointed that the BBC will no longer be filming the World Pipe Band Championships, following a decision made as part of the BBC’s wider cost-cutting measures.”

After being contacted again by pipes|drums on October 6th, BBC spokesperson Jim Gough emphatically reiterated that, “BBC Scotland Commissioning has had no discussions so far about 2027 with the RSPBA.”

pipes|drums has reached out again to both the RSPBA and Glasgow Life (the organization contracted by the RSPBA to organize and manage the overall event) for clarification, after more than 24 hours have passed without receiving anything but an automated out-of-office response from Glasgow Life.

Jackie Allen, the RSPBA’s Marketing Convenor and London & South of England Branch director, responded with the organization’s own doubling down on their position: “It is as stated on the RSPBA Facebook post. The RSPBA was informed by the BBC that due to budget cuts, the coverage of Worlds was being axed. Discussions have begun to find a new broadcast partner.”

Because details about previous years’ broadcasts have not been disclosed, it is unclear which organizations are responsible for the various elements of the livestream and under what terms.

In recent years, the Friday Grade 1 competitions have been streamed via Glasgow Life without commentary, while the Saturday contests and results have been on BBC Scotland’s website with ongoing commentary from BBC hosts Jackie Bird and Bob Worrall.

Whether the BBC’s licensing deal is with the RSPBA, Glasgow Life, or both is also unknown, and pipes|drums has asked all three organizations to clarify.

The Scotland-based online news publication The National reported on the matter on October 2nd, along with the outcry from pipers, drummers, enthusiasts and politicians.

It is not unusual for the BBC to delay a decision on continuing with its Worlds broadcasting.

To keep the BBC livestream running for the good of piping and drumming, pipes|drums launched a petition directed at BBC Scotland Director Hayley Valentine to continue broadcasting the Worlds, a Scottish cultural treasure.

So far, nearly 1,700 people have signed.