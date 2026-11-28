Grade 2 Ottawa Highlanders back on track with Davison, DeNobriga and Melville as new leaders

Ontario’s Grade 2 Ottawa Highlanders have secured their future by appointing Ross Davison as pipe-major, Rita DeNobriga as leading-drummer, and Liam Melville as pipe-sergeant.

The band has seen the departures of Pipe-Major Andrea Boyd due to family and career priorities, then Leading-Drummer Mark Passmore, and almost all of the band’s drum section, who joined the Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders after the departure of 78th Frasers’ Leading-Drummer Kyle Wardell.

Ross Davison most recently served as pipe-major of Grade 3 Glengarry and was a piper with Ottawa Police Service when the band was elevated to Grade 1 under Pipe-Major Andrew Hayes in the 2010s.

A school music teacher who plays numerous instruments well, Davison chaired the Education Committee of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, recently joined the association’s Music Committee, and holds accreditation as a judge for band and solo piping. He was recently inducted into the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame.

“To say we’re excited about the direction that the band is going is an understatement.”

A native of Maxville, Ontario, Rita DeNobriga has risen quickly up the solo snare drumming ranks to the Professional grade. She was a member of the Grade 2 St. Andrews College Association and played with the 78th Fraser Highlanders for the past two years.

“The timing of Mark Passmore’s sudden departure required some additional navigation and planning before concrete plans could be made for the summer,” the band said, adding that “a very capable corps of snare drummers has been recruited. To say we’re excited about the direction that the band is going is an understatement.”

Pipe-Sergeant Liam Melville also served with the 78th Frasers for the last several years and with Grade 2 Ottawa Police Service until 2022, when the band suspended competitive efforts. He’s an instructor with Grade 3 Arnprior McNab in the Ottawa area and competes at the Professional solo piping level.

“Congratulations to Andrea Boyd and Mark Passmore on their new endeavours as they step away from the band,” the band added. “We thank them for their many years of service developing the Ottawa Highlanders.”

A significant success story for the Ontario pipe band scene, Ottawa Highlanders are encouraging anyone interested in the band to reach out by email.

In addition to the Ottawa Highlanders, Guelph, Peel Regional Police, and Toronto Police also compete in Grade 2 on the Ontario competition circuit.

The RSPBA recently returned Peel Regional Police to Grade 2 status, reportedly following discussions with the PPBSO.