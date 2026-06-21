(Videos) Ottawa Highlanders, Ian K. MacDonald walking on sunshine at Ontario’s 2026 Northumberland Games

Port Hope, Ontario – June 20, 2026 – The Grade 2 Ottawa Highlanders won the top band competition, and Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, won the Piper of the Day trophy in gleaming sunny and warm weather at the Northumberland Scottish Festival Highland Games held at the Agricultural Park close to the northern shore of Lake Ontario.

The event was formerly known as the Cobourg Highland Games, but moved a few years ago to neighbouring Port Hope, continuing to be sanctioned by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

pipes|drums is pleased to bring you multi-camera videos of the Grade 2 band competition.

Grade 1 (MSR, one played for judges’ comments)

78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Amy Garson, Iain Symington (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 2 (Medley, three competed)

1st Ottawa Highlanders (1,1,1,1)

2nd Peel Regional Police (2,3,2,2)

3rd Toronto Police (3,2,3,3)

Bass Section: Ottawa Highlanders

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Ross Davison (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 3 (Medley, five competed)

1st Glengarry (1,1,2,2)

2nd Rob Roy (2,3,4,1)

3rd St. Andrew’s College Association (5,2,1,3)

4th Durham Regional Police (3,5,3,4)

5th Peel Regional Police (4,4,5,5)

Bass Section: Glengarry

Judges: Amy Garson, Iain Symington (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Mini MSR

1st Durham Regional Police (1,1,3,1)

2nd Glengarry (2,2,2,4)

3rd MacEoin Ramsay (5,4,1,3)

4th Dundas (3,6,6,2)

5th Ottawa Caledonian (4,3,5,6)

6th Barrie (6,5,4,5)

Bass Section: Durham Regional Police

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Ross Davison (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley)

1st Smiths Falls Gordon (2,2,3,1)

2nd Peel Regional Police (1,1,6,2)

3rd Henderson Highlanders (3,3,1,3)

4th Kingston Police (5,4,4,4)

5th of Lindsay (6,5,5,6)

6th Glengarry (4,7,7,5)

7th Niagara Regional Police (7,8,2,8)

8th Rob Roy (8,6,8,7)

Bass Section: Smiths Falls Gordon

Judges: Amy Garson, Iain Symington (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Juvenile (March Medley, two competed)

1st Durham Regional Police (2,2,1,1)

2nd Glengarry (1,1,2,2)

Bass Section: Glengarry

Judges: Amy Garson, Iain Symington (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Aidan Bowen

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Jacob Dicker

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

2/4 March

1st Daniel Carr

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Ian K. MacDonald

5th Aidan Bowen

6th Andrew Hutton

Judge: John A. Elliott

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Daniel Carr

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Andrew Hutton

6th Aidan Bowen

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Aidan Bowen

5th Jamie York

Judge: Michael Grey