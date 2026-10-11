RSPBA reverses position on BBC Scotland Worlds coverage, confirms no decision yet on 2027 livestream

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has reversed its earlier claim that BBC Scotland cancelled its coverage of the World Pipe Band Championships, confirming that the public broadcaster has not yet made a final decision on whether to continue its popular 2027 livestream.

The RSPBA’s clarification aligns with what BBC Scotland has repeatedly told pipes|drums over the last 10 days, despite the association twice saying the broadcaster had decided to discontinue its coverage as part of sweeping budget cuts.

In a statement published on its website, the RSPBA said:

“The RSPBA wishes to clarify the position regarding future BBC Scotland coverage of the World Pipe Band Championships . . . Following further communication, BBC Scotland has advised that a final decision has not yet been confirmed.”

The clarification follows a series of conflicting statements that began when The Times reported that BBC Scotland was ending its coverage of the championships after more than two decades.

When pipes|drums contacted BBC Scotland for clarification, the broadcaster said it had not decided on its 2027 programming, but acknowledged it was seeking to save at least £500 million over three years.

Despite that assurance, the RSPBA issued a statement on October 4th expressing disappointment that the BBC would no longer film the championships, attributing the apparent decision to the corporation’s cost-cutting measures.

BBC Scotland subsequently reiterated its position. On October 6th, spokesperson Jim Gough told pipes|drums that BBC Scotland Commissioning had not discussed coverage of the 2027 event with the RSPBA.

The RSPBA, however, stood by its original announcement, with Marketing Convenor and London & South of England Branch director Jackie Allen reaffirming that the BBC’s coverage had been axed.

BBC Scotland’s livestream has become a major fixture of the World Pipe Band Championships, bringing Grade 1 performances from Glasgow Green to a worldwide audience at no charge. The broadcasts have also exposed competing bands, sponsors and the wider piping and drumming community.

Although the broadcaster’s financial pressures remain substantial, no decision to discontinue coverage has been confirmed. In previous years, BBC Scotland has sometimes waited until much closer to the championships before announcing its broadcasting plans.

As with many years when the BBC eventually broadcast the event, a 2027 Worlds livestream is uncertain.

With 2027 BBC coverage more uncertain than usual, pipes|drums launched a petition urging the BBC to prioritize livestream coverage for the good of piping and drumming and Scottish arts culture worldwide. Readers are encouraged to join the nearly 2,400 supporters who have signed the petition so far: