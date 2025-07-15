Heroes warmly remembered at 2025 Skagit Games where Martin, Sutherland, Bonar and Greighlan Crossing blaze
Mount Vernon, Washington – July 12-13, 2025 – The Skagit Valley Highland Games were held under blazing sunshine, where a large entry in the solo and lower-grade band events created a lively and thirsty atmosphere.
Cameron Bonar won the Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping medley competition, and Jack Martin, a member of Grade 2 North Stratton, won the Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig. Each event paid homage to great contributors to the piping and drumming world.
With three firsts and a second, Craig Sutherland came away with the Open Piping aggregate trophy.
At massed bands, Grade 3 Greighlan Crossing performed part of Bruce Gandy’s piobaireachd, “Skye of Mt. Vernon,” in tribute to Skye Richendfer, who was Executive Director of the visionary Celtic Arts Foundation in Mount Vernon. In 2008, the organization merged with the Mastery of Scottish Arts, also of the Pacific Northwest, to form a larger registered not-for-profit organization.
The Skagit Valley Highland Games are part of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s summer series of sanctioned competitions.
Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping (Medley)
1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey
2nd Craig Sutherland
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Zak Read
5th Jack Martin
6th Micah Babinski
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Gary West
Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig
1st Jack Martin
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Craig Sutherland
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Zak Read
6th Vienna Scheyer
Judge: Andrew Lee
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
Simon Fraser University
Comments: Shaunna Hilder, Callum Beaumont (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
MSR
Simon Fraser University
Comments: Shaunna Hilder, Callum Beaumont (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 2
Medley
Cascadia
Comments: Callum Beaumont, Shaunna Hilder (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Steven McWhirter (ensemble)
MSR
Cascadia
Comments: Willie McCallum, Stuart Liddell (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,2,2,1)
2nd Portland Metro (2,1,1,2)
3rd Keith Highlanders (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Willie McCallum, Stuart Liddell (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,2,1)
2nd Portland Metro (2,2,1,2)
3rd Keith Highlanders 3 (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Sandy Reid (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Northwest Junior (1,1,1,1)
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,2,4)
3rd Portland Metro Youth (4,3,3,2)
4th Cascadia 4 (3,4,5,3)
5th Keith Highlanders 4 (5,5,4,5)
6th Clan Gordon (6,6,6,6)
Judges: Willie McCallum, Andrew Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior (1,1,1,1)
2nd Cascadia 4 (2,4,2,2)
3rd Portland Metro Youth (3,2,3,3)
4th Keith Highlanders 4 (4,3,4,4)
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Sandy Reid (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set (Saturday)
1st Northwest Junior 5 (1,1,1,1)
2nd Elliot Bay (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Willie McCallum, Stuart Liddell (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
Quick Marches Set (Sunday)
1st Northwest Junior 5 PB (1,1,1,1)
2nd Elliot Bay (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Sandy Reid (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Quartets
Grade 1 MSR
Q 1 SFU
Comments: Willie MacCallum
Grade 2 MSR
1st Q 2 Cascadia
2nd Q 1 Cascadia
3rd Q 3 Cascadia
Judge: Willie MacCallum
Grade 3 MSR
1st Q 1 Greighlan Crossing 3
2nd Q 1 Portland Metro
3rd Q 1 Keith Highlanders 3
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 4 MSR
1st Q 1 Portland Metro IV
2nd Q 1 Cascadia IV
3rd Q 1 Kenmore & District 4
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Matt Turnbull
4th Edward McIlwaine
5th Callum Bevan
6th Cameron Bonar
Judge: Callum Beaumont
2/4 March
1st Zak Read
2nd Craig Sutherland
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Alistair Bevan
5th Micah Babinski
6th Zephan Knichel
Judge: Willie MacCallum
Strathspey & Reel
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Micah Babinski
5th Edward McIlwaine
6th Alistair Bevan
Judge: David Hilder
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Callum Bevan
5th Alistair Bevan
6th Zak Read
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Jack Martin
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Aiden Fowler
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Gavin Guidotti
6th Malachi Wonder
Judge: Stuart Liddell
2/4 March
1st Aiden Fowler
2nd Evan Jamieson
3rd Jack Martin
4th George Panagiotou
5th Colin Richdale
6th Malachi Wonder
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Strathspey & Reel
1st Aiden Fowler
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd George Panagiotou
4th Jack Martin
5th Gavin Guidotti
6th Kyle Gaul
Judge: John Lee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Colin Richdale
2nd Aiden Fowler
3rd Jack Martin
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Drew Burky
6th Kyle Gaul
Judge: Sandy Reid
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Vienna Scheyer
3rd Jon Scott
4th Kevin Moran
5th Laurie Gardner
6th Andrew Burns
Judge: John Lee
MSR
1st Jon Scott
2nd Vienna Scheyer
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Andrew Burns
5th Kevin Moran
6th Laurie Gardner
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
6/8 March
1st Jon Scott
2nd Andrew Burns
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Kevin Moran
5th Vienna Scheyer
6th Laurie Gardner
Judge: David Hilder
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jon Scott
2nd Vienna Scheyer
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Kevin Moran
Judge: Sandy Reid
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Garrett Bargabos
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Travis Nelson
4th Tim Riddle
5th Truin Tomasetti
6th Kathleen Madden
Judge: Andrew Lee
2/4 March
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Truin Tomasetti
3rd Adrienne Quane
4th Sean Underwood
5th Keelan Allen
6th Gavin Calder
Judge: Sandy Reid
Grade 3
Strathspey & Reel
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Keelan Allen
4th Adrienne Quane
5th Truin Tomasetti
6th Garrett Bargabos
Judge: David Hilder
6/8 March
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Garrett Bargabos
3rd Sean Underwood
4th Keelan Allen
5th Truin Tomasetti
6th Ben Lawler
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Gavin Patterson
2nd Elsa Wonder
3rd Arla DeField
4th Keefe McWilliams
5th Shelley McGuire
6th Joe Williamson
Judge: David Hilder
2/4 March
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Keefe McWilliams
3rd Elsa Wonder
4th Joe Williamson
5th Logan Gillespie
6th Rhys Class
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Elsa Wonder
2nd Adelynn Williams
3rd Rhys Class
4th Stuart MacDonald
5th Logan Gillespie
6th Kathleen Madden
Judge: Sandy Reid
6/8 March
1st Rhys Class
2nd Keefe McWilliams
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Joe Williamson
5th Carl Wilder
6th Elsa Wonder
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Millie Kingston
2nd Charlotte Burslem
3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth
4th Oliver Cahill
5th Alexander Liddell
6th Aiden Huston
Judge: John Lee
6/8 March
1st Ilan Moss-Sheth
2nd Brody Baird
3rd Millie Kingston
4th Alexander Liddell
5th Oliver Cahill
6th Aiden Huston
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Slow Air
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth
3rd Caleb Lawler
4th Brody Baird
5th Oliver Cahill
6th Millie Kingston
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st Steve Day
2nd Thomas Padden
3rd Brenda Allen
4th Barry Kirk
5th John MacCallum
6th Clark Colby
Judge: Stuart Liddell
2/4 March
1st Brenda Allen
2nd Thomas Padden
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Strathspey & Reel
1st Clark Colby
2nd Thomas Padden
Judge: John Lee
6/8 March
1st Clark Colby
2nd Barry Kirk
3rd John MacCallum
4th Mark Jamieson
5th Brenda Allen
6th Thomas Padden
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Beginner
2/4 March
1st Logan Lewis
2nd Mary Panagiotou
Judge: John Lee
6/8 March
1st Mary Panagiotou
2nd Bonnie Detlofsen
Judge: John Lee
Slow Air
1st Logan Lewis
2nd Bonnie Detlofsen
3rd Mary Panagiotou
Judge: Willie MacCallum
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
Robert Graham Jr
Comments: Gregor Merry
Hornpipe & Jig
Amanda Colwell
Comments: Scott Robertson
Grade 1
MSR
1st Alonso Cruz
Comments: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
Comments: Alonso Cruz
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 2
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Max Fenwick
3rd Aiden Huston
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Max Fenwick
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Reilly Svangtun
2nd Colleen Salmi
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Reilly Svangtun
2nd Colleen Salmi
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Isaiah Dahlstrom
2nd Madeleine Ferrie
3rd Audrey Brannon
4th Nolan Baird
5th Eric Wallace
6th Jessamy Taylor
Judge: Gregor Merry
6/8 March
1st Madeleine Ferrie
2nd Isaiah Dahlstrom
3rd Eric Wallace
4th Audrey Brannon
Judge: Scott Robertson
Tenor
Open
MSR
Alexis Hagen
Comments: Gregor Merry
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alexis Hagen
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Scott Robertson
Novice
2/4 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Rosie Ferrie
3rd Abigail Plopper
Judge: Gregor Merry
6/8 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Rosie Ferrie
3rd Abigail Plopper
Judge: Scott Robertson
Bass (Ungraded)
MSR
1st Isla Ross
2nd Liam Baird
3rd Max Fenwick
4th Rory Lawler
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Baird
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Gregor Merry
