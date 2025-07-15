Heroes warmly remembered at 2025 Skagit Games where Martin, Sutherland, Bonar and Greighlan Crossing blaze

Mount Vernon, Washington – July 12-13, 2025 – The Skagit Valley Highland Games were held under blazing sunshine, where a large entry in the solo and lower-grade band events created a lively and thirsty atmosphere.

Cameron Bonar won the Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping medley competition, and Jack Martin, a member of Grade 2 North Stratton, won the Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig. Each event paid homage to great contributors to the piping and drumming world.

With three firsts and a second, Craig Sutherland came away with the Open Piping aggregate trophy.

At massed bands, Grade 3 Greighlan Crossing performed part of Bruce Gandy’s piobaireachd, “Skye of Mt. Vernon,” in tribute to Skye Richendfer, who was Executive Director of the visionary Celtic Arts Foundation in Mount Vernon. In 2008, the organization merged with the Mastery of Scottish Arts, also of the Pacific Northwest, to form a larger registered not-for-profit organization.

The Skagit Valley Highland Games are part of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s summer series of sanctioned competitions.

Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping (Medley)

1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Zak Read

5th Jack Martin

6th Micah Babinski

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Gary West

Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig

1st Jack Martin

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Craig Sutherland

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Zak Read

6th Vienna Scheyer

Judge: Andrew Lee

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

Simon Fraser University

Comments: Shaunna Hilder, Callum Beaumont (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

MSR

Simon Fraser University

Comments: Shaunna Hilder, Callum Beaumont (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 2

Medley

Cascadia

Comments: Callum Beaumont, Shaunna Hilder (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Steven McWhirter (ensemble)

MSR

Cascadia

Comments: Willie McCallum, Stuart Liddell (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,2,2,1)

2nd Portland Metro (2,1,1,2)

3rd Keith Highlanders (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Willie McCallum, Stuart Liddell (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,2,1)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,1,2)

3rd Keith Highlanders 3 (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Sandy Reid (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior (1,1,1,1)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,2,4)

3rd Portland Metro Youth (4,3,3,2)

4th Cascadia 4 (3,4,5,3)

5th Keith Highlanders 4 (5,5,4,5)

6th Clan Gordon (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Willie McCallum, Andrew Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cascadia 4 (2,4,2,2)

3rd Portland Metro Youth (3,2,3,3)

4th Keith Highlanders 4 (4,3,4,4)

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Sandy Reid (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set (Saturday)

1st Northwest Junior 5 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Elliot Bay (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Willie McCallum, Stuart Liddell (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

Quick Marches Set (Sunday)

1st Northwest Junior 5 PB (1,1,1,1)

2nd Elliot Bay (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Sandy Reid (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Quartets

Grade 1 MSR

Q 1 SFU

Comments: Willie MacCallum

Grade 2 MSR

1st Q 2 Cascadia

2nd Q 1 Cascadia

3rd Q 3 Cascadia

Judge: Willie MacCallum

Grade 3 MSR

1st Q 1 Greighlan Crossing 3

2nd Q 1 Portland Metro

3rd Q 1 Keith Highlanders 3

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 4 MSR

1st Q 1 Portland Metro IV

2nd Q 1 Cascadia IV

3rd Q 1 Kenmore & District 4

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Matt Turnbull

4th Edward McIlwaine

5th Callum Bevan

6th Cameron Bonar

Judge: Callum Beaumont

2/4 March

1st Zak Read

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Alistair Bevan

5th Micah Babinski

6th Zephan Knichel

Judge: Willie MacCallum

Strathspey & Reel

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Micah Babinski

5th Edward McIlwaine

6th Alistair Bevan

Judge: David Hilder

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Callum Bevan

5th Alistair Bevan

6th Zak Read

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Jack Martin

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Aiden Fowler

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Gavin Guidotti

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Stuart Liddell

2/4 March

1st Aiden Fowler

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Jack Martin

4th George Panagiotou

5th Colin Richdale

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Strathspey & Reel

1st Aiden Fowler

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd George Panagiotou

4th Jack Martin

5th Gavin Guidotti

6th Kyle Gaul

Judge: John Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd Jack Martin

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Drew Burky

6th Kyle Gaul

Judge: Sandy Reid

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Vienna Scheyer

3rd Jon Scott

4th Kevin Moran

5th Laurie Gardner

6th Andrew Burns

Judge: John Lee

MSR

1st Jon Scott

2nd Vienna Scheyer

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Andrew Burns

5th Kevin Moran

6th Laurie Gardner

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

6/8 March

1st Jon Scott

2nd Andrew Burns

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Kevin Moran

5th Vienna Scheyer

6th Laurie Gardner

Judge: David Hilder

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jon Scott

2nd Vienna Scheyer

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Kevin Moran

Judge: Sandy Reid

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Garrett Bargabos

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Travis Nelson

4th Tim Riddle

5th Truin Tomasetti

6th Kathleen Madden

Judge: Andrew Lee

2/4 March

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Adrienne Quane

4th Sean Underwood

5th Keelan Allen

6th Gavin Calder

Judge: Sandy Reid

Grade 3

Strathspey & Reel

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Keelan Allen

4th Adrienne Quane

5th Truin Tomasetti

6th Garrett Bargabos

Judge: David Hilder

6/8 March

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Garrett Bargabos

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Keelan Allen

5th Truin Tomasetti

6th Ben Lawler

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Gavin Patterson

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Arla DeField

4th Keefe McWilliams

5th Shelley McGuire

6th Joe Williamson

Judge: David Hilder

2/4 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Keefe McWilliams

3rd Elsa Wonder

4th Joe Williamson

5th Logan Gillespie

6th Rhys Class

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Elsa Wonder

2nd Adelynn Williams

3rd Rhys Class

4th Stuart MacDonald

5th Logan Gillespie

6th Kathleen Madden

Judge: Sandy Reid

6/8 March

1st Rhys Class

2nd Keefe McWilliams

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Joe Williamson

5th Carl Wilder

6th Elsa Wonder

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Millie Kingston

2nd Charlotte Burslem

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Oliver Cahill

5th Alexander Liddell

6th Aiden Huston

Judge: John Lee

6/8 March

1st Ilan Moss-Sheth

2nd Brody Baird

3rd Millie Kingston

4th Alexander Liddell

5th Oliver Cahill

6th Aiden Huston

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Slow Air

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth

3rd Caleb Lawler

4th Brody Baird

5th Oliver Cahill

6th Millie Kingston

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Steve Day

2nd Thomas Padden

3rd Brenda Allen

4th Barry Kirk

5th John MacCallum

6th Clark Colby

Judge: Stuart Liddell

2/4 March

1st Brenda Allen

2nd Thomas Padden

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Strathspey & Reel

1st Clark Colby

2nd Thomas Padden

Judge: John Lee

6/8 March

1st Clark Colby

2nd Barry Kirk

3rd John MacCallum

4th Mark Jamieson

5th Brenda Allen

6th Thomas Padden

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Mary Panagiotou

Judge: John Lee

6/8 March

1st Mary Panagiotou

2nd Bonnie Detlofsen

Judge: John Lee

Slow Air

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Bonnie Detlofsen

3rd Mary Panagiotou

Judge: Willie MacCallum

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

Robert Graham Jr

Comments: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

Amanda Colwell

Comments: Scott Robertson

Grade 1

MSR

1st Alonso Cruz

Comments: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

Comments: Alonso Cruz

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 2

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Max Fenwick

3rd Aiden Huston

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Max Fenwick

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Reilly Svangtun

2nd Colleen Salmi

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Reilly Svangtun

2nd Colleen Salmi

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Isaiah Dahlstrom

2nd Madeleine Ferrie

3rd Audrey Brannon

4th Nolan Baird

5th Eric Wallace

6th Jessamy Taylor

Judge: Gregor Merry

6/8 March

1st Madeleine Ferrie

2nd Isaiah Dahlstrom

3rd Eric Wallace

4th Audrey Brannon

Judge: Scott Robertson

Tenor

Open

MSR

Alexis Hagen

Comments: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alexis Hagen

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Scott Robertson

Novice

2/4 March

1st Rowan Richdale

2nd Rosie Ferrie

3rd Abigail Plopper

Judge: Gregor Merry

6/8 March

1st Rowan Richdale

2nd Rosie Ferrie

3rd Abigail Plopper

Judge: Scott Robertson

Bass (Ungraded)

MSR

1st Isla Ross

2nd Liam Baird

3rd Max Fenwick

4th Rory Lawler

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Baird

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Gregor Merry